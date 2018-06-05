Legacy Fit Doral Hosts "After 5 Meetup" for Media, Bloggers and Influencers

MIAMI, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Fit, a popular franchise which recently opened a new location in Doral, is recognized by many as a go-to fitness facility. The brand has become regarded by celebrities and pro athletes, as well as many from the fitness community who like an intense and efficient work-out. Next Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 6:30-8:30PM media, bloggers, influencers and those wanting to get a peek of this great new space, are invited to pop in and enjoy cocktails and lite bites! RSVP: Jackie@Creativasgroup.com.

Mayor of Doral JC Bermudez with Xuan Guerrero and Denise Diaz

Located next to Doral City Place at 3470 NW 82nd Ave suite 109, Doral, FL 33122, the event at Legacy Fit will serve as an opportunity for those active professionals in the area (right next door to City Place); to mingle after five and take a complimentary class at 7:00PM with a top trainer.

Boasting over 5,000 square feet of space and a wide array of amenities including: Showers, Valet, Complimentary Parking, Wellness Bar, Cell phone and Wallet Locker, the one-of-a-kind location was conceptualized by Xuan Guerrero and Denise Diaz. The Doral installation of Legacy Fit® also includes two focal points- commissioned art. The gym showcases a mural by acclaimed artist and typographer Greg Gayle and columns by local Miami-born (and renowned) artist Alexander Mijares.

The Legacy Fit® After 5 MeetUp is presented in part though incredible partners to include: Giardino Gourmet Salads, Djebelli+ Torres Law, Yolo Rum, MD Alcantara Vino Azul, Ponte Vecckio Sangria, LifeAID, Quest Nutrition, Miami Empresarial Magazine, My South Florida Today, Next Miami Magazine and other supportive community partners.

For more information please visit: http://doral.legacyfit.com/ or call 305-469-4797. You can also follow on social: @LegacyFitDoral.

