LEGACY Global Sports Announces Group Communication Partnership with BAND

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Global Sports (LGS), a global leader in youth sports, has teamed up with BAND, a leading group communication service, to create world-class experiences for young athletes and their families at LGS events.

"As a group communication service, BAND is in a unique position to improve the way individual teams and large sporting events are organized. We're excited to join LEGACY Global Sports in providing valuable experiences for their athletes," said Steven Lee, General Manager of BAND.

LEGACY Global Sports delivers more than 500 events across football, soccer, hockey, lacrosse and international sports tours. LEGACY will begin using BAND as their primary communication service, including both tournament and internal team communications.

Youth sports schedules and logistics are constantly changing and BAND's ability to deliver real-time information and communications before, during, and after events will take LGS events to another level. Attendees will be able to interact with LGS staff and fellow participants for real-time sharing and experiences that other products can't deliver.

"In the youth sports landscape you need to make things easier for your consumer in the most streamlined and mobile conscious way. We're excited about the partnership because BAND solves a lot of problems for us with an easily adoptable user experience," says Director of Marketing & Digital Sales at LEGACY Global Sports, Jared Antista.

Through this partnership, LGS and its portfolio of companies will grow closer to teams and individual consumers with the use of BAND for both regular season and tournament action.

About BAND



BAND (band.us) is a leading group communication app that makes it easier to stay on the same page. Leaders use BAND to communicate with their teams on one platform through critical features like group messaging, calendars, RSVPs, polls, and more. Over 50,000 coaches are using BAND, including sports teams, school clubs, small businesses, and friends. BAND is available for free on iOS and Android. https://band.us.

About LEGACY Global Sports



LEGACY Global Sports (LGS) impacts over 1,000,000 youth athletes and their families at over 500 elite youth sports events, tournaments and tours across North America and Europe every year. With a focus on delivering unique and unforgettable experiences for athletes and their families, LGS is poised to have a positive impact on the youth sports industry. For further information or additional content, contact:

LEGACY Global Sports



603.373.7241



info@legacyglobalsports.com

BAND



sidney.chae@navercorp.com

SOURCE BAND

Related Links

http://band.us

