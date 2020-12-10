Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care Opening Sixth COVID-19 Testing Center & Expanding Hours

The reopening of this center will greatly benefit the community by creating an additional access point for patients seeking COVID-19 testing. The West Linn center, along with five other Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in Sherwood, Salmon Creek, Raleigh Hills, Camas and Pearl, exclusively provide COVID-19 testing to support the significant and increasing need for testing in these communities.

"We are proud to provide additional access points for the community to receive rapid COVID-19 testing," said David Tep, Market President of Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care. "We were the first to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at scale in the Pacific Northwest and continue to be focused on the commitment to helping this region stop the spread of the virus."

Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care now operates six centers dedicated to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, and nine centers which provide non-life threatening illness and injury care. For patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Virtual Visit evaluations are offered from the comfort and safety of home.

In further support of access to local, convenient urgent care, all 15 Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers and Virtual Visit services have expanded hours to 8am-8pm, seven days a week. Learn more about Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care, center locations and services at https://www.gohealthuc.com/northwest.

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates over 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

Legacy Health is a locally owned, nonprofit health system driven by our mission to improve the health of those around us. We offer a unique blend of health services across the Portland/Vancouver metro area and mid-Willamette Valley — from wellness and urgent care to dedicated children's services and advanced medical centers — to care for patients of all ages when and where they need us.

With an eye toward a healthier community, our partner- ships tackle vital issues such as housing and mental health. Legacy strives to help everyone live healthier and better lives, with the vision of being essential to the health of the region. Learn more at who we are at https://www.legacyhealth.org/about/who-we-are.aspx

