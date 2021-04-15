Legacy Healing Center Launches its Newest Addiction Treatment Center in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of serving patients from around the country from locations in South Florida, Legacy Healing Center has opened a brand-new addiction and behavioral health treatment facility in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Having served many clients coming in from the northeast region of the US, Legacy Healing Center decided it was time to bring their transformational treatment centers closer to home.

Legacy Healing Center Cherry HIll New Jersey Reception Area

Cities and towns in the northeastern U.S. see more drug overdoses than any other region, making it an epicenter of the opioid crisis. According to CDC data, more than 50,000 people in the U.S. die from opioid-involved overdoses each year. This includes overdoses on prescription painkillers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. With opioid abuse on the rise in the U.S., and especially in this region, it was natural for Legacy Healing Center to open a facility to help more people in the area who may otherwise not be able to travel to South Florida.

Many of the staff at Legacy Healing Center are from Philadelphia, New Jersey, and other cities and towns across the northeast. Most of the staff are also on their own recovery journeys. They have a clear perspective on how addiction is impacting individuals and communities in the northeast and they have a unique understanding and ability to empathize with the clients they serve.

According to Legacy Healing Center, there are many factors that contribute to successful recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Traveling for treatment and seeking help close to home both have their merits. By providing residents of the northeast both options, they're able to cater treatment to the individual needs and goals of each patient.

Offering care closer to home makes treatment accessible to more people as traveling is simply not an option for everyone. Some people prefer to stay in a familiar environment where they know family and friends are close by. Travel costs are lower when staying closer to home since airfare or other long-distance travel expenses aren't required. Also having a local treatment center nearby opens up options for outpatient treatment where a patient comes to the facility for treatment during the day then returns home at night.

For some, traveling to Legacy Healing Center in South Florida will remain the most effective treatment option. Traveling provides a change of scenery and an opportunity to get away from triggers and negative influences that may be part of a person's day-to-day environment. Traveling can give patients a greater sense of privacy as well. And it provides an opportunity to focus solely on oneself and the healing process of recovery without distractions from home.

One of the hallmarks of the high standard of care provided by Legacy Healing Center is customized addiction treatment planning that's catered to the unique needs of each individual patient they treat. Opening the new Cherry Hill location allows them to further cater to individuals' needs by offering the option to travel or receive high-quality care close to home.

The Cherry Hill facility offers the same holistic client-centered care that Legacy Healing Center has built its reputation on. The Cherry Hill location boasts a beautiful setting where clients can focus on their recovery in a comfortable and relaxing environment. And like all Legacy Healing Center locations, Cherry Hill maintains the highest level of accreditation, the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission. Their individualized approach allows every person who enters their program to pursue their own unique path to successful long-term recovery. The mission of Legacy Healing Center is to empower every client, to show them that they are worthy and capable of transforming their lives, and to help them find true happiness, peace, and joy in a life of sobriety.

If anyone is struggling with addiction, contact Legacy Healing Center for help today.

