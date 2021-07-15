Legacy Healing Center Now Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as Payment for Addiction Treatment Services

MARGATE, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Healing Center is on the leading edge of addiction care using evidence-based therapies and innovative holistic treatments to create lasting positive changes in their patients' lives.

The behavioral health center strives to make high-quality treatment available to as many people as possible, providing multiple options for payments and various budgets. To that end, Legacy is pleased to announce that they are now accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as valid forms of payment. Accessibility, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) is an important part of effective addiction treatment.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most well-known cryptocurrencies established over the last decade. Payment speed and the accessibility is constantly improving and has led to their expanded use.

Many major companies accept cryptocurrency as payment because of how easy and safe these transactions have become. Legacy Healing Center joins the ranks of companies like Paypal, Microsoft, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and The Home Depot as they embrace Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment options.

Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum is helping Legacy Healing Center open their doors to more people. Cryptocurrencies are one of many payment options Legacy Healing Center accepts along with insurance, wire transfers and credit card payments. Before starting a personalized treatment plan, a caseworker will discuss costs and payment options so that each client can choose the payment option that best suits them.

As a leading addiction treatment center in Florida and New Jersey , Legacy Healing Center customizes tailor-made treatment plans. Their specialized trauma therapy and dual diagnosis treatment address the root causes of substance abuse. Their range of therapeutic modalities includes hypnotherapy, rapid resolution therapy, neurofeedback, cognitive behavioral therapy, and traumatic incident reduction among others.

Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for addiction treatment helps people seeking the best possible addiction care be able to choose how they want to pay for services. Payment can be completed instantly once the personalized treatment plan has been established and the details agreed upon by the client and clinical team.

In their efforts to make addiction treatment more accessible, Legacy Healing Center hopes that accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum will make the choice to get professional help for substance use disorder clearer and easier than ever before.

For anyone struggling with addiction or concerned about a loved one, call (888) 534-2295 for help any time day or night, or go to www.legacyhealing.com to learn more.

