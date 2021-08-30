Legacy Healing Center Sheds Light on the Connection Between COVID-19, Mental Illness and Substance Abuse Disorders on International Overdose Awareness Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2001, August 31 has served as a day to commemorate the tens of thousands of lives lost to preventable drug overdoses each year. International Overdose Awareness Day is also an opportunity for individuals and organizations to join the fight in preventing further loss of life.

Legacy Healing Center is an addiction treatment center on the frontlines helping people to overcome substance abuse and mental health disorders, the root causes of drug overdose deaths. They understand firsthand the need to shed light on International Overdose Awareness Day as the United States reckons with unprecedented numbers of overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2020 saw the largest increase in drug overdose deaths in a single year. The data showed a 30 percent increase in overdose fatalities, totaling 93,331 lives. Addiction professionals believe COVID-19 is to blame.

Every state apart from New Hampshire and South Dakota saw drug overdose deaths rise. Legacy Healing Center operates treatment centers in South Florida and New Jersey, two regions that have seen overdose rates skyrocket. Overdose deaths nearly doubled in Palm Beach County compared to last year.

David Levin, CEO and Clinical Director of Legacy Healing Center, said, "The opposite of addiction and certainly mental health disorders is connection." He warns that feelings of isolation and uncertainty caused by the pandemic can make the road to recovery even more challenging. "We have to shed light on what's going on and the connection between COVID-19, mental illness, and substance abuse disorders."

This year, International Overdose Awareness Day carries an even heavier weight as the devastation that was caused among people who lost their lives to substance use disorder are remembered – especially because the people who lost their lives to substance abuse were disproportionately young Americans.

This International Overdose Awareness Day, it's important to remember the preventative measures available to stop further loss of life from drug overdose. Substance use disorder is a treatable mental health condition. Through comprehensive treatments at accredited facilities such as Legacy Healing Center, the causes of substance abuse can be overcome and the risks of overdose can be avoided.

Getting help for substance use disorder has never been easier. By contacting Legacy Healing Center today, the lives of loved ones can be saved. Call (888) 534-2295 or visit www.legacyhealingcenter.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Travis Benfaida

[email protected]

561-706-7205

SOURCE Legacy Healing Center

Related Links

http://www.legacyhealingcenter.com

