Legacy Healing Center Welcomes Wayne Brown Rapid Resolution Therapy and Trauma Expert to its Team of Addiction Therapists

MARGATE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Healing Center is expanding its multidisciplinary expertise in trauma therapy by adding renowned Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT) and trauma specialist Wayne Brown to their team. Brown has dedicated his career to helping people heal from trauma and addiction through his teaching and one-on-one work with patients.

Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT) is an evidence-based therapy that helps people permanently overcome traumatic experiences. Trauma is a well-known underlying cause of substance use disorder. RRT combines motivated communication, guided imagery, stories, and hypnosis to release the perpetual subconscious hold that traumatic events can have on a person.

In contrast to cognitive-based therapy , RRT focuses not on the cognitive mind but rather on the emotional brain and limbic system to achieve its success.

Wayne Brown's career path has placed him in an ideal position to help those suffering from trauma and addiction. Wayne is an internationally recognized Certified Addiction Professional (CAP), a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist (CCHt), and received his Clinical Hypnotherapy with Rapid Resolution Therapy training through the Institute for Survivors of Sexual Violence (ISSV).

David Levin, CEO and Chief Clinical Director of Legacy Healing Center said, "We want the clients to feel comfortable. We want them to feel like they are deserving of a nice facility and certainly that they can have fun in their new life free from alcohol or other chemicals but it's the staff that really makes the difference; from the therapists to our owners down to our janitors. Our credo is We are Ladies and Gentlemen Caring for Ladies and Gentlemen."

Legacy Healing Center continues to improve its expert team of healthcare professionals - many of them leaders in their respective fields - and with the addition of Wayne P. Brown, Legacy offers a comprehensive range of trauma-informed addiction treatment services.

Along with Rapid Resolution Therapy, Legacy Healing Center offers multiple leading-edge treatment modalities for trauma and addiction including Traumatic Incident Reduction (TIR), Brain Paint (a form of neurofeedback), Vibroacoustic Therapy, Psychodynamic Therapy, Hypnotherapy, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

With the comprehensive range of therapies, a whole-patient approach, and customized treatment plans designed to suit each clients' needs, Legacy Healing Center can help any person to overcome trauma and substance use disorder so that a new, sustainable way of life can emerge. To speak with a treatment specialist anytime call (888) 534-2295 or visit www.legacyhealing.com to learn more.

