Legacy Healing Recommends Don't Forget Me, a Book Which Offers Hope to Families Touched by Addiction

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Steve M. Grant's book , Don't Forget Me: A Lifeline of Hope for Those Touched by Substance Abuse and Addiction, a father who lost two sons to opioid overdose shares some of the mistakes he made and other things he got right to help other families struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Legacy Healing Center in Cherry Hill New Jersey. Addiction Treatment for Alcohol & Drugs

Grant takes a hard look at what it was like to see his two sons take two distinctly different paths that both led to opioid overdose. While his experience was unthinkably tragic, his book is designed to be a lifeline of hope. It's a survival manual full of practical suggestions to help support parents and families dealing with addiction. The goal, according to Grant, is to help family members see the warning signs early on so they can act before the situation gets out of control.

This story of hope amidst the agony of addiction is one that Grant hopes will help save lives. He offers time-tested advice for helping loved ones find the path to treatment. Legacy Healing Center, a leading addiction treatment center in Florida and New Jersey, shares a similar message for families enduring addiction.

"The disease of addiction impacts the addict's entire social network. In fact, statistics prove that for each addict in active addiction, the consequences reach eight other individuals. At Legacy we will educate, treat the entire family, and most importantly help reconnect you and your loved one back into the family system," said Legacy Healing Center CEO.

Addiction treatment centers are at the forefront of the battle to save lives in the opioid epidemic . Accredited holistic centers are dedicated to helping clients and their families heal from the damage that addiction causes. In family therapy programs, everyone learns how to provide effective support for loved ones suffering from substance use disorder.

Even in the darkest moments of addiction, there is hope to be found and caring people are ready to help families break free from the effects of drug and alcohol abuse. A whole-patient approach to treatment can help to bring families together again so healing can take place and long-term recovery can be realized.

To speak with an addiction specialist anytime 24/7, call Legacy Healing Center at (888) 534-2295 or visit www.legacyhealing.com .

Media Contact

Travis Benfaida

561-706-7205

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Healing Center