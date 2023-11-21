Legacy Healthcare's Botanical Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Alopecia Areata in Children Highlighted in Multiple News Outlets

Legacy Healthcare

21 Nov, 2023

LAUSANNE, Switzerland , Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Healthcare, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, continues to be featured in news outlets highlighting the company's lead drug candidate, Coacillium, for the treatment of moderate and severe alopecia areata in children and adolescents.

In an article published by Medscape titled "Topical Botanical Drug Coacillium Curbs Childhood Alopecia" the reporter discusses the research presented at the 2023annual meeting of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) noting "Considerable hair regrowth can be achieved in children with alopecia areata with the use of a novel plant-based drug" and "Perhaps the most important results … "You can see the improvement in the treated group is continuing even without treatment. However, the placebo group stays relatively about the same range."

In a separate article published by Healio titled "Coacillium solution sustains adolescent alopecia areata improvement post-treatment" the reporter highlights the positive data from EADV and quotes Saad Harti, CEO of Legacy Healthcare, saying, "Coacillium is among the first drugs to show sustained remission off-treatment in an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, with no immune-altering side-effects."

During a radio interview with Health Professional Radio Harti discusses Legacy Healthcare's positive Phase 2/3 data, filing of Coacillium for the treatment of alopecia areata, and a recent survey which found that patients would prefer prescription botanical drugs to treat their chronic diseases.

Drug Discovery & Development published the article "Legacy Healthcare aims to upend alopecia areata treatment with a botanical drug" noting that the company believes Coacillium could be a blockbuster, given its promise as a treatment for alopecia areata.

In a podcast with PharmaPhorum, Harti explains the history of botanicals in pharma, benefits, challenges, recent changes to regulation that have helped companies to overcome these challenges, and positive data on Coacillium.

Authority published an in-depth Q&A with Harti where he recalls the exact point in time when developing a first botanical drug became a clear objective.

The articles at the links above are provided for informational purposes only. Legacy Healthcare is not responsible for the content of the linked articles.

About Legacy Healthcare

Legacy Healthcare is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates with unparallel safety to address the needs of fragile patients -children, cancer patients, chronic condition sufferers, the elderly) with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. Legacy Healthcare is supported by the Swiss Government. For additional information, please visit www.legacyhealthcare.ch

