Legacy Homecare LA Expands Team with Four New Hires

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local home care organization Legacy Homecare LA has added four seasoned professionals to its team of elder care experts: Kurt Davis, Director of Business Development; Kierra Landon, Registered Nurse Associate; Alyssa Silberman, Director of Community Outreach; and Sarah Brodbeck, Client Care Coordinator. With this expansion, the leadership of Legacy Homecare LA demonstrates the company's commitment to the acquisition of proven talent in the home care field.

"We are investing in seasoned professionals that understand concierge homecare delivery and the Southern California market," said Founder and CEO Jason J. Kidushim. "This will enable us to provide an even greater customer and employee experience fueled by our person-centered approach. By adding these key pillars to the existing team, we will have the time to give every family the attention they deserve."

Alyssa Silberman, Director of Community Outreach

After working alongside Jason Kidushim for seven years in various operational and business development roles at Alliance Homecare Inc., a leading private pay home care agency in New York City, Alyssa Silberman now joins Legacy Homecare LA as the Director of Community Outreach. Over the years, Silberman has spoken with hundreds of families, helping them to navigate the confusing and challenging process of establishing home care for a loved one.

In 2021, Silberman served as Alliance's leading business development representative, achieving a personal goal of generating close to $5 million in revenue for her team, and setting up care for over 50 families that year. With her business development and marketing background, Silberman has expressed her excitement about joining a team focused on culture and core values.

"It truly takes a village to provide the best care to clients and their families while also supporting and educating caregivers," said Silberman. "Alongside my team, I'm ready to make a difference in the lives of many families and caregivers in LA County and beyond."

Kurt Davis, Director of Business Development

In his new role as Director of Business Development, Kurt Davis brings eight years of home care operations and business development experience to Legacy Homecare LA. He started his home care journey as the fifth employee of 123 Homecare in 2015. Three years later, Davis's contributions drew a commendation from Inc. Magazine, which named 123 Homecare America's 294th fastest-growing company. This rapid expansion led to the company's 2021 acquisition.

After working with the new parent company for over a year, Davis met Jason Kidushim and decided to join the Legacy Homecare LA team. Kidushim and Davis align on their guiding principles, which center around providing high-quality care, excellent client communication, first-class treatment of caregivers, and a company culture of fun and caring individuals.

"I always wanted a profession where I got to help people every day. I found that in home care," said Davis. "After meeting Jason, it was easy to see that he thought about the industry and how to really contribute to the lives of seniors the same way I do. I am proud to be a part of this incredible team and look forward to helping our clients have better and more fulfilling lives, as well as helping our caregivers have better and more fulfilling careers."

Kierra Landon, Registered Nurse Associate

Kierra Landon has joined the Legacy Homecare LA team as a Registered Nurse Associate, bringing seven years of healthcare and customer service experience. Landon worked as an Emergency Medical Technician in Oregon before transitioning into the role of Patient Care Coordinator at a dual diagnosis rehabilitation center in Malibu. She then obtained her Registered Nurse certification and began working in home care. Landon traveled to patients' homes for Sameday Health and provided care within a hospital setting.

Her skill sets in direct patient care and customer service aligned with Legacy Homecare LA's mission. Like other members of the team, she seeks to foster a personal connection, empathetic care, and a quality work environment for caregivers.

"I have loved working with the wide variety of patients one has the privilege of meeting in the healthcare field. I have especially developed a fondness towards the geriatric community. I appreciate the opportunity to alleviate some of the stressors associated with aging," Landon stated. "I look forward to working directly with this population with Legacy Homecare LA and contributing towards our mission to provide exceptional home care."

Sarah Brodbeck, Client Care Coordinator

Sarah Brodbeck has joined the Legacy Homecare LA team as a Client Care Coordinator. With two years of experience, she started her home care career at 123 Homecare. Brodbeck quickly moved through the ranks, rising from Case Manager into a supervisory role. During this time, she collaborated closely with the agency's operations and business development teams. Her work facilitated 123 Homecare's transition after it was acquired. After working with the parent company for almost a year, she decided to become a part of the Legacy team.

Brodbeck's passion for older adults and home care comes from helping her grandfather source and maintain caregiving services. She loves being able to help seniors and their families do the same. Her core values align with Legacy's, and she prioritizes excellent treatment of caregivers, compassionate communication with clients, and working with an empathetic and passionate team.

"When I was a teenager, I watched my mother and her siblings navigate the process of finding homecare services for my grandfather. He was determined to stay in his home. I know the frustration and exhaustion that comes along with the struggle of caring for an aging loved one. My mission is to find caregivers to assist our clients – people I would trust to assist my own family. I am excited to serve as a go-to resource for both clients and caregivers."

About Legacy Homecare LA

Legacy Homecare LA is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured home care organization serving LA County. With an emphasis on person-centered care, the company helps clients to engage in meaningful activities, connect in the moment, feel supported, and develop strong relationships. By prioritizing industry-leading pay and training, Legacy Homecare LA delivers unparalleled care from the beach to the hills. To learn more, visit legacyhomecarela.com. To enroll a loved one, call 310-463-6641.

