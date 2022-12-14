Legacy Homecare LA Launches, Begins Accepting Clients

The Privately Owned Home Care Organization Will Serve LA County

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privately owned home care organization Legacy Homecare LA has launched in Southern California. Specializing in care for older adults with Alzheimer's, dementia, ALS, Parkinson's, heart disease, and other complex conditions, Legacy Homecare LA provides compassionate care backed by specialized training.

"We strive to create the best day, every day, for our clients, employees, and their families," said Founder and CEO Jason J. Kidushim, "by changing the way the world ages in place."

Legacy Homecare LA

The Legacy Homecare Difference

Kidushim created Legacy Homecare LA with one goal: to help clients and their loved ones live with ease. Drawing from 30 years of combined industry experience, company leadership crafted a client-centered approach characterized by comprehensive care planning, weekly supervisory visits, family communication, physician coordination, the organization of referrals, assistance with medical devices and equipment, and ongoing ad hoc interventions. The result is a boutique agency offering high-touch, high-quality care that empowers clients to age comfortably in their own homes.

Home Care Made Personal

Kidushim understands the importance of quality home care thanks to his personal experience. His grandfather, a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient, required care for Alzheimer's at the age of 82. As his disease progressed, Joseph I. Kidushim began requiring round-the-clock support.

"I saw what this life-altering, progressive disease does to a person… My grandfather's legacy changed the course of my life. He inspired me to dedicate the past decade of my life to helping thousands of other families navigate what we went through. I am so excited to bring everything I have learned, both professionally and personally, back home to Southern California."

Industry-Leading Expertise

In addition to Kidushim, Legacy Homecare LA is helmed by Zehra Dhanani, RN, MSN, the company's Director of Client Care Services. Shortly after completing her education in the field of nursing, Dhanani was handpicked to join Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she specialized in medical-surgical, orthopedic, and pediatric nursing. Her years of hospital experience, combined with years spent caring for relatives with various conditions, sparked a desire to work with the elderly.

As Director of Client Care Services, Dhanani channels her lifelong desire to help others into clinically backed, compassionate care. She is a member of the American Nurses Association and has received rigorous training and certification from the Alzheimer's Association. She is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner, a certification provided through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. This expertise equips her to provide clinical support to clients, families, and care companions.

Caring for Legacy Homecare LA's Care Companions

Legacy Homecare LA offers unmatched benefits and competitive compensation for those who choose to become "Care Companions" at the company. Benefits include fully covered medical benefits, paid time off; sick pay; holiday pay; a 401(k) retirement plan with a 4% company match; years of service awards; medical, vision, and dental coverage; and advancement opportunities. When they receive the best possible pay and benefits, staff are empowered to provide world-class service to each and every client.

About Legacy Homecare LA

Legacy Homecare LA is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured home care organization serving LA County. With an emphasis on person-centered care, the company helps clients to engage in meaningful activities, connect in the moment, feel supported, and develop strong relationships. By prioritizing industry-leading pay and training, Legacy Homecare LA delivers unparalleled care from the beach to the hills. To learn more, visit legacyhomecarela.com. To enroll a loved one, call 310-463-6641.

