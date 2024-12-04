Legacy Hospice Selects Levo's Workforce Management Platform to Strengthen Clinician Engagement and Patient Care

Levo's workforce management platform chosen to support Legacy Hospice's mission of delivering exceptional care through enhanced clinician satisfaction

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levo , a workforce management software company that enables improved clinician experience and retention, announces Legacy Hospice has selected the full suite of Levo's software products to engage, recognize and retain their employees. Legacy will implement Levo's technology to maintain a more engaged workforce and supported management team, enabling Legacy Hospice to foster a more engaged and stable workforce, ensuring that patients continue to receive the highest standard of compassionate care.

Legacy Hospice, known for its unwavering commitment to providing empathetic care in six states across the Southeastern US, chose Levo to address the challenges of clinician retention that are critical to sustaining its mission. Levo's data-driven platform offers predictive analytics and personalized clinician engagement strategies, which align with Legacy Hospice's goals of supporting its clinicians and improving their employee experience.

"Legacy Hospice has built a reputation for delivering compassionate and patient-centered care, and we are thrilled to partner with them to improve their clinician experience," said Jason Yu, CEO of Levo. "Our workforce platform is specifically designed to meet the needs of healthcare providers like Legacy Hospice, helping them to reduce turnover and maintain a committed workforce. We are confident that this collaboration will result in measurable benefits for both the clinicians and the patients they serve."

"At Legacy Hospice, our clinicians are at the lead of the care we provide. Partnering with Levo allows us to further our commitment to their well-being, which directly impacts the quality of care our patients receive," said Clay Jones, CPO of Legacy Hospice. "We believe that Levo's platform will help us create an even more supportive and engaging environment for our team, enabling us to continue delivering the highest standard of care."

Levo's platform is recognized in the post-acute industry for its ability to deliver measurable improvements in clinician retention, tailoring their approach to match the specific needs of each organization. Legacy Hospice's decision to implement Levo's technology highlights its dedication to investing in solutions that support clinician well-being, which directly impacts the quality of care provided to patients and their families.

About Levo

Levo (hellolevo.com) is a leading provider of clinician retention solutions, offering a comprehensive platform designed to help healthcare organizations retain their most valuable stakeholder: their clinicians. Through advanced analytics and tailored engagement strategies, Levo empowers providers to maintain a stable and satisfied workforce, ultimately improving patient care. Levo's solutions are trusted by top healthcare organizations across the United States.

About Legacy Hospice

Legacy Hospice (legacyhospice.net) is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services, dedicated to offering comfort, dignity, and compassion to patients facing life-limiting illnesses. Serving communities across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, Legacy Hospice prides itself on delivering individualized care that respects the unique needs of each patient and their family. With a focus on excellence and empathy, Legacy Hospice ensures that every patient receives the highest level of care during their most challenging times.

