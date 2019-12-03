Legacy International Center Opening This Winter in San Diego
$200 million project features an exhibit and attraction hall, full-service resort hotel, performing arts theater and more
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind experience, Legacy International Center is set to be unveiled this winter in San Diego. Featuring a 126-room hotel and conference center; an International Experience Center; and a 500-seat performing arts theater, it is poised to become one of the region's premier destinations.
Conceived by Dr. Morris Cerullo, who has spoken to more than 5 million people in his 88 years, Legacy International Center will provide a variety of activities for visitors —whether for a day trip or for a weekend stay.
"San Diego has been my home since 1959 and I'm thrilled to bring this vision to life in such a vibrant community," said Dr. Cerullo. "San Diego is a diverse city and we look forward to welcoming people of all cultures, faiths and backgrounds to experience Legacy International Center."
A Glimpse into Legacy International Center:
- Attractions – Opening its doors in February 2020, the International Experience Center will feature:
- An 18-foot-tall interactive globe that gives visitors the chance to learn about different cultures.
- A series of galleries that offer stories told in two- to three-minute increments via floor-to-ceiling video projections.
- A 4-D, 100-seat motion theater where guests can experience a "hang gliding" tour of Israel complete with sights, sounds and scents.
- An underground maze of stone chamber catacombs with original works of biblical art by 3-D artist Kurt Wenner
- Hotel – Reservations are now available for stays starting in January at the boutique-style hotel that will offer:
- 126 rooms and suites in a variety of room types to fit any budget.
- A world-class spa and salon with a full menu of treatments and services.
- A private pool that provides a place to soak in the California sun.
- Dining Experiences – Overseen by celebrated San Diego Executive Chef Brian Freerksen, options include:
- A fine dining Italian steakhouse, Theresa's, with indoor and patio seating
- The Fountains, a cafe offering twists on American favorites with indoor and outdoor seating.
- Open-Air Plaza – The Legacy Plaza will serve as the Center's gathering place and feature:
- A 110-foot-long Western Wall, made from authentic Jerusalem Gold limestone from Israel that will pay tribute to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem
- A Show Fountain that will come to life several times an hour in a blend of music, light and water dance.
- The International Market where guests can discover goods from around the world in an ancient souk atmosphere.
- The Pavilion Theater – A 500-seat performing arts theater featuring a variety of programming from movies to live performance. Full studio capabilities will also be available.
- Legacy Conference Center – 6,000 square feet of meetings space featuring convertible rooms to fit a wide variety of groups.
For more information, visit legacysandiego.com. For images and renderings, please see here.
