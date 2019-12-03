Legacy International Center Opening This Winter in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind experience, Legacy International Center is set to be unveiled this winter in San Diego. Featuring a 126-room hotel and conference center; an International Experience Center; and a 500-seat performing arts theater, it is poised to become one of the region's premier destinations.

Conceived by Dr. Morris Cerullo, who has spoken to more than 5 million people in his 88 years, Legacy International Center will provide a variety of activities for visitors —whether for a day trip or for a weekend stay.