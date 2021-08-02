Legacy International, Keller Williams Win Big, Adding Highly Acclaimed New Home Sales Strategist Myers Barnes to Their Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate sales and marketing company, Legacy International, has added acclaimed New Home Sales Strategist Myers Barnes for the newly created position of Chief Training Officer. Myers will work on KW (Keller Williams) New Homes as well as Legacy's various other residential real estate initiatives.

Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has selected Legacy International to exclusively provide KW agents with ongoing education and resources to capitalize on new home growth potential as Zonda states, 6,000 new home communities are projected to come to market in the next 10 months. In addition, the National Association of Home Builders is projecting 4,381 new home builds per day through 2022.

"We've been used to selling existing or used homes for so long that the surge of new home inventory is creating new sales opportunities at levels we've never seen before," said Barnes. "The lowest interest rates in over 50 years and the desire to move to larger homes with comfortable remote work space since the pandemic began is fueling this rising tide of new real estate."

Myers Barnes is the best-selling author of seven books on real estate, including the innovative playbook for success, Secrets of New Home Sales Negotiation. The Kittyhawk, NC-based Barnes is one of the USA's most requested speakers and advisors for new home sales seminars and manager training,

According to Philip Jalufka, Legacy International's Founder and CEO, "Myers Barnes has been a leading-edge business resource for real estate development companies, homebuilding corporations and sales organizations for the past 30 years. His sales seminars, training programs, books and videos have helped generate billions of dollars in new home sales revenues for his clients. This is exactly the kind of experience we need to take advantage of the exploding new home market. Myers has been a mentor and 1-1 coach to myself and Legacy for 2 decades, so adding him to our team is a monumental win."

"Philip and I have had conversations for 17 plus years" Barnes said, "and when it was revealed he was aligning with Keller Williams, I said to myself, I want to RE-FIRE and Refire with Legacy and Keller Williams. I'm a long term player and long term I see Legacy and Keller Williams as my next, final landing pad."

Barnes will lead Legacy's new training initiative, which offers Keller Williams agents a Builder Developer Realtor Education (BDRE) course and the Builder Developer Realtor Certification (BDRC), further strengthening local market expertise, while leveraging deep insights from home builders and developers that enhance the customer experience and optimize their business operations.

Upon course completion, agents gain access to KW New Home Community benefits, including downloadable assets to communicate with consumers, continuing education credits in select states, access to guest speaker sessions, access to an exclusive Facebook group, and access to additional on-demand training.

About Legacy International

Legacy International is an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio of active adult, luxury residential, resort and metropolitan master plan communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date. Founded in 2007, the company provides a suite of services, including world-class consulting, sales knowledge, marketing expertise and brokerage operations for home builders and real estate developers. Legacy's single objective is to maximize the return on investment to the developer through strategic management of the comprehensive sales and marketing process. With a center of gravity in Texas, Legacy has sales and marketing teams deployed in Arizona, Florida and throughout the Americas. For more information, visit www.legacyirp.com.

About Myers Barnes

Ultimate new home sales educator Myers Barnes has ignited profit-driven performance for countless real estate development companies, homebuilding corporations and sales organizations. As one of the USA's most requested speakers and advisors for new home sales seminars and manager training, Barnes has produced a track record of proven success for achieving profitable sales.

A strategic thinker who understands the industry, Myers uses his trademark energetic style to inform, entertain and inspire with up-to-the-minute insight. The best-selling author of seven books, including the innovative playbook for success, Secrets of New Home Sales Negotiation, Myers is an American original. He is also a rare combination of licensed General Contractor and Realtor, who doesn't just talk about the business of selling homes — he lives it. Engaging, enthusiastic and overflowing with fresh ideas, Myers Barnes delivers tried-and-true strategies for success alongside pioneering and profitable solutions.

