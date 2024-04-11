Legacy International's Chief Operating Officer Honored as First Partner with Ownership Stake as Real Estate Portfolio Expands Throughout the Americas

Accomplished marketing, operations, project management expert Mandy Van Streepen recognized at a pivotal moment with growth of new luxury, residential and resort properties in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Coastal California and The Americas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy International, an international sales and marketing firm comprised of luxury residential and resort communities, has named Chief Operating Officer Mandy Van Streepen its first partner with an ownership stake in the company.

The South African native and former Director of Marketing assigned to Texas-based McCombs Properties on behalf of Legacy International, specializing in coastal, mountain and luxury residential and resort communities across the U.S., joined Legacy International in 2015.

Van Streepen is Legacy International's center of gravity, providing world-class consulting, sales knowledge and savvy marketing expertise for resort-style, master-planned communities with the single most important objective to maximize the developer's return on investment through strategic management of the sales and marketing process. She earned her new partnership role on the heels of Legacy's three new business initiatives, including:

New Homes In-Person & Online Learning Division, led by Legacy's 10 territory leaders and specialists across the U.S. to educate prospective agents on how to support developers and builders looking to create residential and mixed-use communities in their locations.

Asset and Development Services Division to expand the number of projects, product types and development opportunities for infill entitlements in order to build new master-planned residential communities in up and coming urban and suburban areas.

Resale Division to complement existing new home selling initiatives in locations with Legacy International managed properties, adding several sales teams with the most recent addition of one location with over 40 sales experts.

"Hailing from South Africa and extensively traveling the world, Mandy ultimately bet on America, bringing her vast real estate experience and knowledge, strong work ethic, female leadership, passion for success and close relationships with some of the nation's leading real estate professionals," says Philip and Chris Jalufka, Founders and Owners of Legacy International. "These attributes have collectively played a huge role in landing multi-million dollar deals and partnerships not seen since we first launched in 2007."

"Mandy's partnership and ownership stake is Legacy's first offering to someone who has gone above and beyond their professional role and who has changed our lives for the better," Jalufka added. "This is in keeping with Legacy's goal of changing lives for people who choose to live in our residential communities. Mandy continues to bring immense value to our platform and people as we continue to grow and innovate."

As Legacy International's COO, Van Streepen supports all levels of the Legacy senior leadership in the company's daily operations. The four pillars of Legacy International revolve around people, training, strategy and accountability. Van Streepen's focus is to grow and enhance the Legacy sales team, manage Legacy International's mission to close sales of 481 residences worth $546 million, and sell a growing pipeline of 615 homes valued at $556 million, making several years of unparalleled potential ahead.

Before her position as COO, Mandy served as Director of Marketing for Legacy International's McCombs Properties portfolio backed by Texas billionaire Red McCombs. She was the driving force behind launching the McCombs Properties brand and setting and achieving the portfolio's goals. In this role, she used her extensive marketing, operations and project management experience, working with the sales teams, marketing companies, developers, builders and various vendors.

About Legacy International

Legacy International is an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio specializing in luxury master-planned residential resort communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date. Founded in 2007, the company provides a suite of services, including development, design, construction, sales and marketing for urban, active adult, luxury residential and resort communities.

From the original concept design to the final build-out, Legacy brings an unparalleled level of detail to every community. Legacy's single objective is to maximize the return on investment to the developer through strategic management of the comprehensive sales and marketing process utilizing our suite of strategic partners. With a center of gravity in Austin, TX, Legacy has sales and marketing teams deployed in Arizona, Florida and throughout the Americas. Visit legacyirp.com.

