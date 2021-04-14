"When we identified this property in the heart of Minneapolis, we knew it would be ideal for data center tenants who seek the benefits of operating in an edge facility," said Legacy Investing president and founder Daniel English. "As the only purpose-built data center in downtown, it's a great example of our strategy to provide mission critical real estate for data center operators and tenants across the country."

The building is managed and operated by T5 Data Centers, a premier national data center operating company. Newly expanded, [email protected] offers 3.9MW of immediately available, turn-key capacity within private suites, including technical office space, conference area, and tenant lounge. The building is served by access to 74 network providers, now including Cogent.

"Cogent Communications not only desires the access this property provides, but appreciates our ability to provide a custom solution that meets their business needs," said Justin Kline, Legacy Investing VP of Portfolio Development. "Cogent adds to the ecosystem of the building, enhancing synergies for all tenants, current and future."

Legacy strategically developed its partnership with T5 based on their track record of data center operations, compliance, and colocation services. T5 currently houses and manages data centers for a variety of robust and marquee hyperscale and Fortune 500 clients.

This fully secured Class A facility has a resilient, concurrently maintainable infrastructure, enabling it to accommodate all types of mission critical tenants in caged environments or dedicated halls up to 47,000 square feet. Retail mattress giant Sleep Number is the primary tenant.

Cushman & Wakefield's Sean Brady, Randy Borron, and Justin Baratz represented Legacy Investing. Scott Becker of Jones Lang LaSalle and Jonathan Larsen of Avison Young represented Cogent Communications.

About Legacy Investing, LLC

Headquartered in Northern Virginia and founded by seasoned technology company executives, Legacy Investing focuses on mission critical real estate impacted by new technologies: digital and physical supply chains, future workplaces, and life sciences. Legacy's principals have leveraged this platform and their public company C-level experience across the past two decades to complete more than $2.75 billion in transactions across 19 million square feet of data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, modern office buildings, and life sciences facilities on behalf of select family office and institutional investors. Legacy leverages its expertise on technology's impact on tenant demand, site selection, and leasing to target and position properties to meet those needs and create long-term real estate value. For more information, see www.LegacyInvesting.com.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers is your full lifecycle data center partner, offering customized build-to-suit, wholesale turnkey or powered shell data center solutions. As the industry's only full lifecycle provider, T5 offers customers critical facility construction and its Uptime Award Winning facility management and operations services. T5 currently operates over 500 MW of critical load across 50 data centers and offers turnkey solutions in 9 U.S. markets.



About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

