"Connectivity is core to [email protected] , and this agreement further enhances the offerings available to our customers at the building," said Legacy Investing president and co-founder, Daniel English.

Minneapolis is a critical connection point for the Midwest, enabling enterprises and content companies to serve a growing population and diverse business community. [email protected] is the only purpose-built data center in downtown Minneapolis. With 3.9MW of immediately available data hall capacity, the building offers highly dense connectivity with access to over 74 network providers, including major public cloud onramps.

"Zayo's collaboration with [email protected] enables business and organizations in this key geography access to the capacity, diversity and low latency which are essential to meeting the growing demands of next-gen technologies," said Derek Gillespie, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Sales at Zayo. "Our deep, dense metro network and global reach will provide the critical infrastructure to support the impressive growth and drive innovation in this region."

"The addition of Zayo to [email protected] adds world-class connectivity solutions that will enable our customers to optimize their business workflows," added Jason Walker, T5's Senior Vice President of Sales and Leasing. "Our ability to provide a customized network solution across multiple telecom providers or cloud platforms sets [email protected] apart from any other data center in the area."

For more information about [email protected] or to schedule a tour, please visit www.T5datacenters.com.

About Legacy Investing, LLC

Headquartered in Northern Virginia and founded by seasoned technology company executives, Legacy Investing focuses on mission critical real estate impacted by new technologies: digital and physical supply chains, future workplaces, and life sciences. Legacy's principals have leveraged this platform and their public company C-level experience across the past two decades to complete more than $2.75 billion in transactions across 19 million square feet of data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, modern office buildings, and life sciences facilities on behalf of select family office and institutional investors. Legacy leverages its expertise on technology's impact on tenant demand, site selection, and leasing to target and position properties to meet those needs and create long-term real estate value. For more information, see www.LegacyInvesting.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com/

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers is your full lifecycle data center partner, offering customized build-to-suit, wholesale turnkey or powered shell data center solutions. As the industry's only full lifecycle provider, T5 offers customers critical facility construction and its Uptime Award Winning facility management and operations services. T5 currently operates over 500 MW of critical load across 50 data centers and offers turnkey solutions in 9 U.S. markets.

