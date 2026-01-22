Legacy Launches Comprehensive Preservation & Testing Solution for Vasectomy Clinics

Improve patient compliance and experience with rapid, AUA-aligned pre- and post-vasectomy sperm freezing & testing

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, today announced the launch of its comprehensive vasectomy solution for both pre-vasectomy and post-vasectomy patients, designed for seamless adoption by vasectomy clinics and unparalleled convenience for patients.

The new offering combines pre-vasectomy sperm freezing with the fastest Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis (PVSA) on the market, delivering results that conform with AUA guidelines and that patients can act on quickly, accurately, and at an accessible price point.

Legacy mail-in post-vasectomy analysis kit

Speed and precision, without the clinic bottleneck

Legacy's vasectomy solution is built for real-world clinical workflows and modern patient expectations:

2-day kit delivery to the patient's door

to the patient's door Overnight return shipping to Legacy's CLIA-certified lab

to Legacy's CLIA-certified lab Results within 2 business days of lab receipt

of lab receipt $145 PVSA price point, making high-quality follow-up testing affordable and scalable

For post-vasectomy patients, Legacy's offering conforms to AUA guidelines. It offers both qualitative and quantitative sperm analysis, including pelleting and centrifugation, enabling clinicians to confidently confirm azoospermia or detect rare residual sperm.

A complete pre- and post-vasectomy pathway

Men considering vasectomy often face more than a simple procedural decision. Legacy's solution reflects that reality by supporting patients at every stage:

Pre-vasectomy

AUA guidelines emphasize discussing pre-vasectomy sperm cryopreservation as an option, especially for younger men or those without children. Legacy's pre-vasectomy sperm banking makes this option easier and more affordable to reduce the risk of patient regret.

Flexible, affordable sperm banking options

At-home sperm collection

Included STI testing, ensuring future clinical usability

Multi-geography cryostorage, protecting samples against regional disruptions

Full semen analysis, including advanced motility analysis

Optional DNA fragmentation testing

This allows patients to preserve reproductive optionality before vasectomy, addressing concerns related to major life events such as divorce, loss of a child, or changes in family planning goals.

Post-vasectomy

The most up-to-date AUA Guidelines recommend mail-in PVSA as a convenient alternative to in-office that significantly improves patient compliance with PVSA guidelines and reduces risk of undetected vasectomy failure.

Legacy now offers:

Rapid Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis (PVSA) that conforms with AUA guidelines

Qualitative and quantitative assessment of sperm presence

Industry-leading turnaround time, minimizing patient anxiety and clinic follow-ups

Designed for clinics. Trusted by patients.

For vasectomy providers, Legacy's solution improves patient compliance, reduces operational friction, eliminates in-office sample handling, and ensures consistent, high-quality laboratory analysis — without slowing down patient throughput. For patients, it delivers clarity, speed, and peace of mind.

"Vasectomies are about certainty," said Khaled Kteily, Founder and CEO of Legacy. "Clinicians need reliable confirmation that the procedure worked. Patients want answers quickly. We built this solution to deliver both without compromise."

Legacy currently serves over 50,000 patients nationwide, works with leading health systems and the U.S. military (active-duty and veterans), and is covered by most major insurance and fertility benefits providers.

Availability

Legacy's comprehensive vasectomy solution is available nationwide starting today for both individual patients and vasectomy clinics.

If you're a clinician and interested in this offering for your patients, contact: [email protected]

To learn more, visit givelegacy.com/solutions/vasectomy

About Legacy

Legacy is the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, offering at-home semen analysis, sperm cryopreservation, post-vasectomy testing, and advanced male reproductive health services. Through clinical-grade testing, fast logistics, and patient-first design, Legacy is redefining how men engage with their reproductive health.

