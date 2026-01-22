Legacy Launches Comprehensive Preservation & Testing Solution for Vasectomy Clinics

News provided byGive Legacy, Inc.
Jan 22, 2026, 10:51 ET
Improve patient compliance and experience with rapid, AUA-aligned pre- and post-vasectomy sperm freezing & testing
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, today announced the launch of its comprehensive vasectomy solution for both pre-vasectomy and post-vasectomy patients, designed for seamless adoption by vasectomy clinics and unparalleled convenience for patients.
The new offering combines pre-vasectomy sperm freezing with the fastest Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis (PVSA) on the market, delivering results that conform with AUA guidelines and that patients can act on quickly, accurately, and at an accessible price point.
Speed and precision, without the clinic bottleneck
Legacy's vasectomy solution is built for real-world clinical workflows and modern patient expectations:
- 2-day kit delivery to the patient's door
- Overnight return shipping to Legacy's CLIA-certified lab
- Results within 2 business days of lab receipt
- $145 PVSA price point, making high-quality follow-up testing affordable and scalable
For post-vasectomy patients, Legacy's offering conforms to AUA guidelines. It offers both qualitative and quantitative sperm analysis, including pelleting and centrifugation, enabling clinicians to confidently confirm azoospermia or detect rare residual sperm.
A complete pre- and post-vasectomy pathway
Men considering vasectomy often face more than a simple procedural decision. Legacy's solution reflects that reality by supporting patients at every stage:
Pre-vasectomy
AUA guidelines emphasize discussing pre-vasectomy sperm cryopreservation as an option, especially for younger men or those without children. Legacy's pre-vasectomy sperm banking makes this option easier and more affordable to reduce the risk of patient regret.
- Flexible, affordable sperm banking options
- At-home sperm collection
- Included STI testing, ensuring future clinical usability
- Multi-geography cryostorage, protecting samples against regional disruptions
- Full semen analysis, including advanced motility analysis
- Optional DNA fragmentation testing
This allows patients to preserve reproductive optionality before vasectomy, addressing concerns related to major life events such as divorce, loss of a child, or changes in family planning goals.
Post-vasectomy
The most up-to-date AUA Guidelines recommend mail-in PVSA as a convenient alternative to in-office that significantly improves patient compliance with PVSA guidelines and reduces risk of undetected vasectomy failure.
Legacy now offers:
- Rapid Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis (PVSA) that conforms with AUA guidelines
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of sperm presence
- Industry-leading turnaround time, minimizing patient anxiety and clinic follow-ups
Designed for clinics. Trusted by patients.
For vasectomy providers, Legacy's solution improves patient compliance, reduces operational friction, eliminates in-office sample handling, and ensures consistent, high-quality laboratory analysis — without slowing down patient throughput. For patients, it delivers clarity, speed, and peace of mind.
"Vasectomies are about certainty," said Khaled Kteily, Founder and CEO of Legacy. "Clinicians need reliable confirmation that the procedure worked. Patients want answers quickly. We built this solution to deliver both without compromise."
Legacy currently serves over 50,000 patients nationwide, works with leading health systems and the U.S. military (active-duty and veterans), and is covered by most major insurance and fertility benefits providers.
Availability
Legacy's comprehensive vasectomy solution is available nationwide starting today for both individual patients and vasectomy clinics.
If you're a clinician and interested in this offering for your patients, contact: [email protected]
To learn more, visit givelegacy.com/solutions/vasectomy
About Legacy
Legacy is the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, offering at-home semen analysis, sperm cryopreservation, post-vasectomy testing, and advanced male reproductive health services. Through clinical-grade testing, fast logistics, and patient-first design, Legacy is redefining how men engage with their reproductive health.
