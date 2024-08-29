Legacy Leadership Institute Presents Bridgepoint 2024: Elevating Home Services to New Heights

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bridgepoint Conference, including New Horizon - The Home Services Marketwatch, is set to be the premier event for the home services industry. Scheduled for November 21-22, 2024, at Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida, this event promises unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and transformative experiences.

Event Highlights:

Dynamic Speaker Lineup: Hear from industry leaders like Steve Sims , Madeleine MacRae , Michelle Winters , Dr. Mercidieu "Phil" Phillips, and Brian Galke , who will share transformative insights and strategies.

Hear from industry leaders like , , , Dr. Mercidieu "Phil" Phillips, and , who will share transformative insights and strategies. Exclusive Sessions: Delve into sessions on industry culture, latest trends, and market innovations to propel your business forward.

Delve into sessions on industry culture, latest trends, and market innovations to propel your business forward. New Horizon - The Home Services Marketwatch: A groundbreaking segment offering insider information from various sectors, driving the future of home services.

Target Audience: Tailored for owners, leaders, operators, dealers, managers, and founders within the home services industry, the Bridgepoint Conference is designed to empower attendees with cutting-edge knowledge and networking opportunities.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: Early Bird $247 | Regular $449

Early Bird | Regular Premier VIP: Early Bird $997 | Regular $1995

Early Bird | Regular Platinum VIP: Early Bird $2497 | Regular $4995

About Bridgepoint Conference

Bridgepoint Conference is an annual industry-leading event designed to connect, inspire, and empower professionals within the home services industry. Hosted in Orlando, Florida, the conference brings together experts, innovators, and business leaders from across the nation to share insights, strategies, and trends that are shaping the future of the industry.

Co-founded by Madeleine MacRae and Thomas MacDonald, the Bridgepoint Conference reflects their shared vision for transformative business growth and their commitment to the professional development of entrepreneurs and business leaders. Madeleine, renowned for her strategic acumen and industry expertise, and Thomas, celebrated for his insights into operational excellence and leadership, combine their strengths to create a dynamic platform that fosters learning, networking, and innovation.

Each year, the Bridgepoint Conference features a series of keynote presentations, workshops, and panels, carefully curated to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving market. From actionable growth strategies to the latest in market analytics, the conference is a pivotal event for anyone looking to enhance their business practices and drive substantial growth in the home services sector.

For more information: visit www.bridgepointconference.com or contact: Ashley Garth

E: [email protected] PH:423-903-0686

SOURCE Legacy Leadership Institute