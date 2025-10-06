Legacy Liability Solutions LLC Completes Acquisition of Two Former Manufacturing Entities

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Liability Solutions LLC ("Legacy") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of two privately-owned former manufacturing companies.

Under the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement, Legacy and the seller each made closing payments to the companies designed to strengthen the companies' balance sheets and ensure adequate resources to manage and resolve their asbestos-related liabilities. Legacy — an experienced firm specializing in management of assets and legacy liabilities -- will manage the assets and liabilities of the acquired companies' going forward.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction with Legacy, whose expertise in asset and liability management makes them the ideal steward for these companies," said a representative of the seller. As part of the transaction, all intercompany agreements between the acquired companies and their former affiliates were terminated.

About Legacy Liability Solutions LLC

Legacy specializes in the acquisition and management of companies with long-tail liabilities, including mass tort liabilities, providing a solution for companies who seek a complete and final exit from legacy exposures.

James Conlan, the Chief Executive Officer of Legacy, pioneered structural optimization and disaffiliation of entities with mass tort liabilities. A sale to Legacy allows solvent public and private companies to completely exit all liability for current and future mass tort claims including claims related to asbestos, PFAS, talc, herbicides, and pesticides. Accordingly, a sale to Legacy allows for the removal from the Seller's financials of related contingent liability charges under GAAP and IFRS. In addition to Conlan, the world class executive team at Legacy includes John Gasparovic (former Chief Legal Officer of BorgWarner, Exide, and Federal-Mogul), Doug Dachille (former Chief Investment Officer of AIG), and Tom Heise a seasoned Insurance and Re-Insurance Industry Executive.

Advisors

The seller was advised by Hogan Lovells US LLP.

