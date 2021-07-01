Legacy Lifecare Announces Vaccine Mandate for All Employees

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Lifecare, a network of not-for-profit organizations that provide healthcare and housing to seniors and the disabled, announced today it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The organization is comprised of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody, JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, Deutsches Altenheim of West Roxbury, and Elizabeth Seton and Marillac Residences of Wellesley. The network is the first long-term care provider group in Massachusetts to issue a vaccine mandate for its employees.

"Our top priority is always the health of our residents and our staff," said Adam Berman, President and CEO of Legacy Lifecare. "With over 323 million doses administered in the United States, the COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be both safe and effective. After consulting with experts and careful consideration, we feel strongly that requiring staff to be vaccinated is the most important action we can do to ensure the safety of our long-term care communities."

Legacy Lifecare plans to implement the mandate once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants final approval of one of the three vaccines. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be a condition of employment for all staff members and volunteers, with exemptions limited to religious and medical reasons. This is consistent with Legacy Lifecare's approach to the flu vaccine.

Since last December when vaccines were first made available to health care workers, Legacy Lifecare has conducted an extensive education campaign titled "Superheroes Saving Lives". Over 75% of the 1800 employees throughout the Legacy Lifecare network are currently vaccinated, meeting the national goal for long-term care providers. To further prepare for this mandate, senior leadership will continue to offer comprehensive information about vaccine safety and efficacy, including providing employees with the opportunity to ask questions and address concerns on a one-on-one basis. In addition, all campuses will offer on-site vaccination clinics to facilitate meeting this important requirement.

The organization thanked its employees for their incredible dedication, loyalty, courage, and compassion. "COVID-19 has been devastating, especially for those of us who care for the most vulnerable," said Berman. "I am so proud of our staff and how they have persevered throughout these challenging times. They are the real heroes in this story."

Berman noted that the organization did not make the vaccine mandate decision lightly. "Simply put, implementing this mandate is the only way we can fully protect our staff and our residents," said Berman. "I absolutely believe it's the right decision for us."

About Legacy Lifecare

Legacy Lifecare Inc., a non-profit management resources collaborative, provides small-to-mid-sized organizations access to the infrastructure needed to succeed in today's complex world. With deep expertise in strategy, finance, operations and support systems management, Legacy Lifecare enables its not-for-profit affiliates to preserve their missions and identities while gaining access to sophisticated managerial services and collaborative opportunities ordinarily only available to larger organizations.

Legacy Lifecare's members include Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, a recognized leader in senior living with campuses in Chelsea and Peabody, JGS Lifecare, a top elder care system in Longmeadow, Deutsches Altenheim, a highly regarded elder care organization in West Roxbury, the esteemed Marillac Residence in Wellesley and the Elizabeth Seton Residence, a prominent skilled nursing residence in Wellesley. The organization, which employs approximately 1800 people, encompasses various models of care: skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, independent living residences, adult day health, aging life care, home care and hospice agencies. The Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea is the country's first urban Green House® skilled nursing residence that features all private rooms and a home-like environment. It is also the home of individuals living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MS (multiple sclerosis) and supported by cutting-edge assistive technology.

