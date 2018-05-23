Legacy Marketing Is One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Hitting newsstands today in the June 2018 issue, and as part of a prominent inc.com feature, the award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies.

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, NE, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

"This recognition from Inc. Magazine is a great honor. Of all the accolades that our agency receives, awards like this that recognize our positive culture make me most proud. A great internal culture is imperative for an agency to be able to do great work for clients. We strive to create a culture of empowerment supporting our people to try new things and take chances, and equally important, to have fun along the way." – Chris Kapsalis, President



The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent – that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.





While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:



Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies don't view their employers as sugar daddies. They aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad—be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves." says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

