Legacy Markets Acquires 10 PowerTrac Convenience Stores, Leading Expansion into South Carolina

Legacy Markets Now Total 20 Locations; PowerTrac Stores to be Rebranded as Triangle Stop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Markets is pleased to announce its expansion into South Carolina with its acquisition of 10 PowerTrac convenience and liquor stores. Legacy Markets now owns and operates twenty locations concentrated in southwestern North Carolina and northwestern South Carolina.

The company also announced that the 10 PowerTrac locations will be rebranded to the Triangle Stop banner in the coming months. Further, Legacy has made Marathon the new branded fuel partner for the currently unbranded PowerTrac stores, providing Marathon's high-quality fuel and loyalty benefits. In addition to greatly enhancing the food, beverage, and merchandise programs, customers will also benefit from the addition of the Triangle Stop loyalty program and smartphone app, greatly enhancing the customer experience.

PowerTrac was founded by Ankur and Krishna Patel of Piedmont, SC. Beginning with one location, they steadily grew the business to ten high-volume locations. Jack Helmick, CEO of Legacy Markets said, "I want to congratulate Ankur and Krishna on the successful business they built. We are excited to welcome their team members to the Legacy Markets family. We look forward to bringing our fast, friendly, and local philosophy to the Piedmont area."

Contact: Matt Thomas

[email protected]

Phone: 864-982-1036

SOURCE Legacy Markets