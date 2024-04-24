Legacy Medical Consultants Announces Major Headquarters Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Medical Consultants today announced plans to more than double the size of its headquarters facilities to accommodate its expanding operations and portfolio of allografts for wound care.

The company has been growing steadily since its founding in 2020—with over 500 percent annualized growth in unit sales—a testament to the quality of its allografts, and commitment to patient needs.

"Our focus is on the well-being of patients who use our products," said Legacy Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Knutz. "Our goal is to make sure doctors have the highest quality allografts available to support their patients and improve the quality of their lives. Our expansion shows our commitment to serving our customers."

The new facility will be nearly 15,000 square feet and is located in Hillwood Development Company LLC's Alliance Town Center, the same building as the existing location. Legacy expects to move to the new offices by August.

The Class A office space will house employees focused on customer success and accounting, and serve as a hub for distribution. There will be an expanded climate-controlled storage area for allografts. There will also be a boardroom and training facilities, an essential component of teaching new staff about the company's values, which center around integrity and making life better for patients.

"Training and culture are very important to us," said Legacy Chief Operating Officer David Cornell. "Our new facility will help us embrace our culture and shows our commitment to wound care patients."

About Legacy Medical Consultants

Legacy Medical Consultants elevates patient care by addressing unmet clinical needs in wound patients. Legacy Medical Consultants' team of dedicated professionals serves both providers and their patients in the field of complex wound care. To learn more about LMC's portfolio of products please visit https://www.legacymedicalconsultants.com/.

