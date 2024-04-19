Legacy Medical Consultants Announces Reeva FT™, a Full-Thickness Allograft for Wound Covering and Protection During Treatment

A new addition to Legacy Medical Consultants' innovative line of wound care products

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Medical Consultants (LMC) announces its newest product portfolio addition with the recent Q code approval for Reeva FT™, a terminally sterilized, full-thickness, dual-layered amnion/chorion allograft designed for covering and protection during advanced wound treatment.

"There is a critical need in the wound care space for these advanced allograft products," says Jonathan Knutz, CEO of Legacy Medical Consultants, "and we continue to deliver solutions that innovate while advancing a well-established and proven medical technology."

Legacy Medical's Reeva FT™ Full-Thickness Graft

About Reeva FT

Reeva FT is a lyophilized human placental-based allograft consisting of amnion and chorion membranes, with the retention of the intermediate layer. Reeva FT provides a protective covering to the surrounding environment in acute and chronic wounds. The graft also introduces a naturally derived extracellular matrix that acts as a scaffold to support native tissue during treatment. Reeva FT hydrostatically adheres to wounds and has a 5-year shelf life when stored at ambient temperature.

Reeva FT is offered in a variety of sizes: 2x2 cm, 2x3 cm, 4x4 cm, 4x6 cm, 4x8 cm, and 10x15 cm. Reeva FT is confirmed by the FDA Tissue Reference Group to meet the criteria for regulation solely under Section 361 of the PHS Act as defined in 21 CFR Part 1271.

In the most recent HCPCS announcement by CMS, Reeva FT was assigned a new HCPCS Level II code of Q4314.

About Legacy Medical Consultants

Legacy Medical Consultants elevates patient care by addressing unmet clinical needs in wound patients. Legacy Medical Consultants' team of dedicated professionals serves both providers and their patients in the field of complex wound care. To learn more about LMC's portfolio of products please visit https://www.legacymedicalconsultants.com/.

