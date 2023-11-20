Legacy Opens Another State-of-The-Art Andrology Lab in Hoboken, New Jersey, Marking Milestone of Freezing Over One Trillion Sperm

News provided by

Legacy

20 Nov, 2023, 07:45 ET

Legacy's sophisticated operations allow them to handle a greater volume of sperm than any fertility clinic in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the largest at-home fertility clinic for people with sperm, proudly announced a groundbreaking achievement—freezing over one trillion sperm. In response to increasing demand, the company has officially opened a new lab in Hoboken, NJ.

"Thanks to our growing patient population and consistent efforts of our clinical lab teams, Legacy has processed and cryogenically preserved close to 40,000 sperm vials corresponding to an approximate 1.26 trillion spermatozoa" Paul Simon, VP of Operations shared. This milestone solidifies Legacy's position as a leader in at-home male fertility solutions and underscores the company's commitment to investing in state of the art facilities.

"Launching a high complexity laboratory requires dedicated work and an attention to detail that doesn't just consider the operations, regulatory and safety needs but also precision in implementing processes that ensures the highest standards are delivered." - Unika Alexander, Manager of R&D Operations, stated.

Handling sperm at this scale has required the creation of custom Standard Operating Protocols, or SOPs, as well as a highly-trained team of lab technicians working with state-of-the art equipment. The new lab, built from the ground up, is considered best in class.

"Freezing over one trillion sperm is not just a numerical milestone; it's a testament to our rapid growth and big vision," said Khaled Kteily, Legacy's founder and CEO. "The opening of our newest lab in Hoboken proves that Legacy is setting a new standard in male fertility. There's lots more to come."

Legacy is an in-network solution that works with major insurance providers such as Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare and others. They also are partners with leading fertility benefit programs such as Carrot, Progyny, Maven and WINFertility. Legacy's commitment to operational excellence is evidenced by its growing number of research publications, including Semen Parameter Variability Among Users of At-Home Sperm Testing Kits in the BMC Urology Journal, as well as funding research at leading educational institutions like Harvard University.

The company's innovative approach allows clients to complete a range of services, including semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and sperm cryopreservation all by producing a semen sample in the comfort of one's home and sending it off to one of Legacy's labs. If this wasn't impressive enough, they are also the only digital fertility clinic offering post-thaw analysis to ensure the viability of clients' sperm for freezing and multi-site storage for maximum sample security.

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

As the largest fertility clinic for people with sperm in North America, Legacy offers clients the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, as the only company that allows customers to complete a semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and sperm cryopreservation without leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States, and is the only digital fertility clinic to offer post-thaw analysis to ensure a client's sperm is viable for freezing, and multi-site storage to maximize the security of all samples.

Testing and addressing male fertility first can reduce treatment costs and drive better outcomes. Through the Legacy website, consumers can access a range of educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com.

SOURCE Legacy

