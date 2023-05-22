Legacy Pavement Marking and Street Striping Company to Relaunch as D2 Striping, Effective Immediately

News provided by

D2 Striping

22 May, 2023, 06:09 ET

The company commonly known as AFD Pavement Marking is rebranding as D2 Striping under the guidance of industry veteran and president Verlyn Feekes and Colorado investment and traffic innovator Dan Dietrich.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry mainstay AFD Pavement Marking is changing its name to D2 Striping and expanding both its scope and vision. The partnership between traffic veterans Verlyn Feekes and Dan Dietrich will continue to serve customers east of the continental divide, including areas North of Highway 50, up to Kansas and Wyoming.

Conceived in 2005 by Feekes and incorporated in 2007, the company formerly known as AFD is truly a legacy organization. Feekes himself has been working in the industry since 1990, which makes his experience and skills unparalleled.

D2 Striping, formerly AFD Pavement Marking, was founded on the principle of commitment and our team will approach every job with integrity, reliability, and friendly service.
"Dan's model of innovation and expansion meshes seamlessly with our vision for AFD and the community we've built," says Feekes, who has worked with countless major manufacturers in the US. "The way he has spent his whole career streamlining transport and traffic safety is something that speaks to me, and I'm very excited for this new phase, as we transition from AFD to D2 Striping."

It is easy to imagine why Feekes is so confident. Dietrich has a history in marking and has earned a reputation as an innovative ITS technology developer. When it comes to this comprehensive approach to traffic safety, AFD's marking efforts fit right in. As for his own interest in AFD, it stems – according to Dan himself – from a combination of hard work and inventiveness.

"Companies like AFD have earned the respect of the market," says Dietrich. "Verlyn and his team have grown this effort from the ground up, from word-of-mouth, shake-of-the-hand deals all the way to becoming industry leaders. This is the kind of work ethic that powers innovation and improves community safety." The organization will be rebranded as D2 Striping, effective immediately, and will begin to work with Dan's team to expand its services and impact.

About D2 Striping

D2 Striping, formerly AFD Pavement Marking, is a family-owned marking company that was started in 2005. At the time, it encompassed no more than one small striper, one full-time employee, and a mission to satisfy the highest quality standards. Decades later, AFD has served hundreds of long striping contracts in Colorado and Wyoming, focusing primarily on areas east of the continental divide. One thing that has never changed, however, is a commitment to efficiency, consistency, and quality results.

SOURCE D2 Striping

