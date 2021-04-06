Legacy Purchasing Group Brings Free Large-Scale Buying Power to Smaller Corps Emerging From COVID

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the post-COVID "new normal," businesses of all sizes are adopting new work patterns and innovating to save time, money, and resources. Against this backdrop, Fort Worth, TX-based Legacy Purchasing Group (LPG) arrives with a new purchasing option for many: a fast-growing group purchasing organization (GPO) that can save any business well over 50% on office needs spanning supplies, technology, HR solutions, payroll, 401k consulting, telemedicine, and more by leveraging members' collective buying power to negotiate significant discounts. Unlike other business discount programs that may assess several hundred dollars annually, LPG never charges fees or membership dues.

Founder and President, Ashley Stuhr launched LPG in 2017. Through tireless networking and strategic additions of trusted partners, LPG has now established $80 million in buying power, which continues to bring in more businesses. LPG grew 126% in members during COVID as business owners were more strategic about saving money.

How LPG's Membership Works

A GPO relies on buying power. The more business an organization can bring to a supplier, the more that supplier will offer deeper discounts and other benefits. Most buying groups target large enterprise customers, and many charge membership fees. LPG provides a solution for businesses, even solo entrepreneurs, that might not otherwise feel they have enough buying "volume" to justify deep discounts.

Office Depot provides an illustrative example into LPG's offerings. LPG brings thousands of members to Office Depot in exchange for deep discounts across all Office Depot offerings, from tech equipment and copy services to white boards and janitorial supplies. LPG-registered businesses receive a dedicated Office Depot account manager to ensure they receive the best pricing and products. Members can shop online or present an LPG-issued Store Discount Card at Office Depot stores to receive the same discounts.

"In our first year using LPG programs, we saw a 31% cost savings," says Victoria Stevenson with Texas-based Beard Integrated Systems. "The next year, we saw an additional 13% savings."

LPG also encourages businesses to consider soft-dollar savings, including time spent negotiating contracts and managing multiple vendors and invoices.

"We're constantly negotiating for better benefits," says Stuhr. "There's no cost, ever, for businesses to access our contracts and discounts. Honestly, we just bridge people to services that small- to medium-sized businesses wouldn't be able to get on their own."

Business With a Mission

In late 2020, LPG adjusted its brand and added the tagline "Do Good Business," a reflection of its dedication to offering the best prices and best customer service while continually serving as a community resource. This is why LPG started its Do Good Business Mini-Series interviews with insightful industry leaders alongside the company's regular blog and social media engagement. LPG assists members in doing good business so that clients can create their own legacy — a mission baked even into LPG's name.

