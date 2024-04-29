LEGACY RANKS BEST AND WORST US STATES FOR SPERM HEALTH, LEVERAGING PROPRIETARY DATABASE

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy , the nation's largest sperm testing and freezing company, analyzed more than 20,000 client sperm samples to compile a list of the best and worst states for sperm health.

For this ranking, the company looked at sperm concentration, the number of sperm per milliliter of semen. The team ranked the 48 contiguous states served by Legacy, plus Washington, DC.

Highest average sperm concentration

Wyoming (56.8 million/mL) Idaho (55.6) Montana (54.4) Iowa (51.3) Washington, D.C. (49.1) Minnesota (45.4) Vermont (45.2) Maryland (41.0) Illinois (41.0) Pennsylvania (40.2)

Lowest average sperm concentration

Mississippi (25.7 million/mL) South Carolina (28.9) Oklahoma (29.1) North Dakota (30.2) Delaware (30.7) West Virginia (30.98) Tennessee (31.0) Utah (32.3) Alabama (32.9) Kentucky (33.5)

Rankings of the five biggest metro areas in the US:

Chicago (45.2 million/mL) Seattle (44.3) Los Angeles (40.3) Dallas (40.3) New York (39.6)

Why did each state and city rank as it did? While there is no definite answer to this question, sperm health is affected by many factors, including diet, activity level, body composition, sleep quality, stress, alcohol and drug use, and environment.

Why is this important now? The environment is impacting sperm health. Scientists say exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (such as the "forever chemicals" PFAS and phthalates) is the primary reason the average sperm count has declined by 50% over the past 50 years1, and we could be facing a "sperm crisis" by the year 20452. Air quality and rising climate temperatures have also been correlated to poor sperm health: pollution is toxic to sperm, as are extremes in temperature.3 4

Considering these factors, it makes sense that several of the country's hottest states are in the bottom 10 for sperm production, while cooler states rank higher. Additionally, states with lower scores in other health metrics (such as air quality or access to healthcare) also rank lower for sperm health.

"Taken from Legacy's data, our ranking of the best and worst states for sperm health underlines the fact that sperm quality can't be taken for granted — it really can vary, depending on where you live and how healthy you are," said Khaled Kteily, Legacy's CEO. "The environment will continue to impact sperm, and sperm health naturally declines with age. That's why it's time to save our sperm—every man should get his sperm tested, and consider freezing his youngest, healthiest sperm for the future."

Legacy is exploring the effects of the environment on sperm health throughout April.

Legacy experts hosted a webinar on everyday chemical exposures and how to protect your sperm health. [ Check it out here .]

.] The company published the exclusive report The Environment & Your Sperm, the latest science on how four major environmental factors are harming sperm health and how it can be improved. [ Download it here .]

For the complete report on the best and worst states for sperm health, visit https://www.givelegacy.com/the-united-states-of-sperm-quality/ .

