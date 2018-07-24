Legacy Recordings and The Prince Estate Launch First Wave of Prince Catalog Digital Releases Today

The first wave of Prince catalog titles to be released through an exclusive agreement struck in June between SME and The Prince Estate focuses on 1995-2010, a crucial epoch in Prince history. 23 highly-collectible Prince catalog titles (many of them hard-to-find or out-of-print) and Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 (a newly-curated anthology of 37 essential tracks from the era) are now available across all major streaming services and digital service providers.

Listen to/buy Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 here: https://Prince.lnk.to/anthology

Many of these albums, long sought-after by fans and collectors, are available for the first time for streaming and download, adding more than 300 essential Prince songs to the artist's online in-print catalog.

For Prince, 1995-2010 was an unprecedented period of sustained and prolific creativity. Releasing fresh recordings at a rapid-fire pace through a variety of distribution strategies including his own online NPG Music Club, Prince was making some of the most provocative, experimental and soulful music of his career. Freed from major label demands and expectations, Prince was able to write, record and release his own music on his own terms.

Assembled and curated under the auspices of The Prince Estate, Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 brings together 37 key recordings from the era. Opening with the title track from Emancipation ("This is my most important record," said Prince when the album was released in 1996) and closing with the anthemic "We March" (from 1995's The Gold Experience ), this new compilation provides a coherent musical chronicle of Prince's artistic and spiritual evolution through the late 20th and early 21st centuries in songs that continue to resonant in the culture.

Prince Anthology: 1995- 2010 draws spotlight tracks from The Gold Experience , Emancipation , Chaos and Disorder , Crystal Ball , The Truth , Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic , Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic , The Rainbow Children , One Nite Alone... , C-Note , N.E.W.S. , Xpectation , Musicology (includes 2005 Best Male R&B Performance Grammy winner "Call My Name"), The Slaughterhouse , The Chocolate Invasion , 3121 (the first Prince album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200), Planet Earth , LOtUSFLOW3R , MPLSoUND and 20Ten .

Prince catalog titles newly available digitally via SME/Legacy are:

1. The Gold Experience (1995) ("The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" greyed out, partial album streaming only; album unavailable for download)



2. Chaos and Disorder (1996)



3. Emancipation (1996)



4. Crystal Ball (1998)



5. The Truth (1998)



6. Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)



7. Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)



8. The Rainbow Children (2001)



9. One Nite Alone… (2002)



10. One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)



11. One Nite Alone...Live - The Aftershow: It Ain't Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002) 12. Xpectation (2003)



13. N.E.W.S. (2003)



14. C-Note (2004)



15. Musicology (2004)



16. The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)



17. The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)



18. 3121 (2006)



19. Planet Earth (2007)



20. Indigo Nights (2008)



21. LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)



22. MPLSoUND (2009)



23. 20Ten (2010)



24. Prince Anthology: 1995-2010

01. Emancipation (from Emancipation, 1996)



02. Black Sweat (from 3121, 2006)



03. P. Control (from The Gold Experience, 1995)



04. Crucial (from Crystal Ball, 1998)



05. The Love We Make (from Emancipation, 1996)



06. Eye Hate U (from The Gold Experience, 1995)



07. The Greatest Romance Ever Sold (from Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)



08. Eye Love U, But Eye Don't Trust U (from Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)



09. Gold (from The Gold Experience, 1995)



10. Guitar (from Planet Earth, 2007)



11. Dream Factory (from Crystal Ball, 1998)



12. The Work Part 1 (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)



13. Call My Name (from Musicology, 2004)



14. Strays of The World (from Crystal Ball, 1998)



15. Shhh (from The Gold Experience, 1995)



16. Dreamer (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)



17. Chaos and Disorder (from Chaos and Disorder, 1996)



18. Endorphinmachine (from The Gold Experience, 1995)



19. Musicology (from Musicology, 2004)



20. Northside (from The Slaughterhouse, 2004)



21. When Eye Lay My Hands on U (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)



22. Beautiful Strange (from Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic, 2001)



23. Future Soul Song (from 20Ten, 2010)



24. Empty Room (from C-Note, 2004)



25. 3rd Eye (from The Truth, 1998)



26. U're Gonna C Me (from One Nite Alone..., 2002)



27. Dinner With Delores (from Chaos and Disorder, 1996)



28. Ol' Skool Company (from MPLSoUND, 2009)



29. 4ever (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)



30. West (from N.E.W.S., 2003)



31. Xpedition (from Xpectation, 2003)



32. Muse 2 The Pharaoh (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)



33. Somewhere Here On Earth (from Planet Earth, 2007)



34. U Make My Sun Shine (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)



35. 1+1+1 Is 3 (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)



36. Chelsea Rodgers (from Planet Earth, 2007)



37. We March (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

About Legacy Recordings



Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is home to the world's foremost library of historically significant commercial recordings, a peerless collection of works by the most significant musical artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. Across a variety of platforms, the label has revolutionized the catalog market, offering contemporary music fans access to thousands of meticulously restored and remastered archival titles representing virtually every musical genre including popular, rock, jazz, blues, R&B, folk, country, gospel, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, rap/hip-hop, world music, classical, comedy and more.

About The Prince Estate:



The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince's life and work, and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince's legacy into the future. www.princeestate.com

