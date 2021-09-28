Legacy Records donated $50,000 at Hot97's 2021 Summer Jam event

Summer Jam is the annual hip-hop festival sponsored by New York-based radio station, Hot 97FM. The popular event brought the most notable hip-hop and R&B acts featured this year.

The event's Festival Village was cancelled due to the tropical storm weather conditions.

Prominent New Jersey entertainment lawyer, Navarro Gray, presented a $50,000 Bitcoin donation, on behalf of Legacy Records, to the Hip Hop Has Heart charity on a loaded ledger. Gray was accompanied by all currently-signed Legacy Records' artists, LIVE, on the main stage, at the event.

This year's main attractions included: A Boogie, Migos, Meek Mill, Saweetie, and MoneyBagg Yo. The Heavy Hitters presented CJ & Friends featuring Farruko and El Alfa, DJ Megan Ryte and Friends, Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda.

For 2021, Summer Jam was the official return of hip hop with historic live performances for the culture. The event brought monumental remarks in the industry.

Hot97's Summer Jam is the world's first post-pandemic hip hop concert festival and Legacy Records CEO Keishia McLeod shared with us that her and her team were beyond honored to play such a large part in this year's festivities.

"I couldn't have been more proud that all of the Legacy artists wanted to take part in this donation as well to the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation," said McLeod. "What a great opportunity [it was] to sponsor this year's Summer Jam and to be a part of many more nights to remember and shows to come. We're definitely turning up the volume this next year!"

Although the weather restrictions halted some of the planned affairs, the Legacy team and Hot97 were not going to let the tropical storm stop them from making SummerJam the event of the year.

SOURCE Legacy Records

Related Links

https://www.legacyrecords.com

