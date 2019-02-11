Legacy Reserves Inc. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

MIDLAND, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Reserves Inc. ("Legacy") (NASDAQ: LGCY) today announced that it is evaluating and exploring potential strategic alternatives. These alternatives include, among others, a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets, financing transactions, or some combination of these. Legacy is encouraging proposals from existing stakeholders and interested third parties. Legacy continues to work with the administrative agent and the other lenders under its Revolving Credit Facility to extend the maturity of the Facility.

Legacy has engaged Tudor Pickering & Holt L.P. and Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. as financial advisors, and Sidley Austin LLP as outside legal counsel.

About Legacy Reserves Inc.

Legacy Reserves Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its current operations are focused on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the cost-efficient management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions.

The principal executive offices of Legacy are located at 303 W. Wall St., Suite 1800, Midland, Texas 79701. Additional information is available at www.LegacyReserves.com.

Cautionary Statement Relevant to Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, the evaluation of financial, transactional, and other strategic alternatives, statements regarding the expected future growth and dividends of the company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Legacy expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "schedules," "estimated," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the control of Legacy, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of Legacy. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the structure and timing of any financial, transactional or other strategic alternative and whether any such financial, transaction or other strategic alternative will be completed; whether Legacy will be able to receive an extension to the maturity date of its revolving credit facility; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes, lease operating expenses, general and administrative costs and finding and development costs; future operating results; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Legacy's and Legacy Reserves LP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Legacy undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

