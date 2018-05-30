Legacy Reserves LP Announces Participation at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference

MIDLAND, Texas, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Reserves LP ("Legacy") (NASDAQ: LGCY) announced today that Paul Horne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Westcott, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference held in New York on June 5, 2018.
About Legacy Reserves LP
Legacy Reserves LP is a master limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, focused on the development of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Additional information is available at www.LegacyLP.com.
