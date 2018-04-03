Legacy Reserves LP Announces Participation at Upcoming IPAA 2018 OGIS New York Conference

MIDLAND, Texas, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Reserves LP ("Legacy") (NASDAQ: LGCY) announced today that Paul Horne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Westcott, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kyle Hammond, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in IPAA's 2018 Oil and Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS) held in New York April 9-10, 2018. The partnership will present on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 9:05a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and presentation slides will be available on Legacy's website at www.LegacyLP.com.
About Legacy Reserves LP
Legacy Reserves LP is a master limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, focused on the development of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Additional information is available at www.LegacyLP.com.
CONTACT:
Legacy Reserves LP
Dan Westcott
President and Chief Financial Officer
432-689-5200
