Legacy Risk & Insurance Services, LLC Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places To Work

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on April 18, 2018 at the awards event held at the San Francisco Hilton Hotel Union Square.

"We are very humbled and honored by this recognition. When we opened our doors at Legacy, our goal was to create an environment where the best in our business could do the best work for our clients. As a team, we work hard to hold ourselves to this high standard," commented Daniel McCormick, Co-Managing Partner of Legacy Risk.

About Legacy Risk & Insurance Services

Legacy Risk & Insurance Services, LLC combines the expertise and market access of a national insurance broker with the passion and creativity of an entrepreneurial enterprise, producing an effective hybrid approach to servicing its clients. Legacy Risk's success is measured not only by how its pricing improves financial performance, but by knowing that each client is actively engaged in underwriting the risk together – especially those risks that may be unique to a specific business or circumstance. Learn more at http://www.legacyrisk.net.

About 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

