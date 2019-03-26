LEGACY SCS Announced As Winner Of 13th Annual M&A Turnaround Award

RENO, Nev., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 13th Annual M&A Turnaround Awards in December 2018. LEGACY Supply Chain Services, along with several other involved parties including Eos Partners, G2 Capital Advisors, THL Credit, Bergen Parkinson and PNC Bank, was named co-winner of the 2018 Turnaround Award in the mid-size company category. The awards will be presented at a Black-Tie Gala on Thursday, March 28th at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, FL.

The award culminates LEGACY's focused, long-term strategy to create a scalable, sustainable supply chain growth platform company. The restructure included divestiture of several non-strategic business units and associated cleanup of company balance sheet.

"Our growth strategy focusing on omni-channel supply chain and eCommerce fulfillment solutions has paid off, and we are excited to move to the next phase of growth with our owners Eos Partners," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain Services. "Thank you to all of our transition partners for your strategic support and guidance along the way – LEGACY's double-digit annual growth in 2017 and 2018 is testament to your collective efforts. Further, our strong company culture has shown we are able to take on M&A transitions without disrupting our customers, we look forward to new acquisition opportunities going forward."

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading turnaround transactions, companies and dealmakers. LEGACY was chosen from over 275 participating companies to receive the award. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize LEGACY and bestow upon them our highest honor for distressed investing and reorganization firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder, The M&A Advisor.

About LEGACY SCS

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a dedicated logistics partner to our clients across the U.S. and Canada. We provide customized, high-service 3PL solutions including warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, transportation brokerage and dedicated fleet. We specialize in solving complex logistics challenges for clients with dynamic supply chains – including retailers, consumer goods and industrial manufacturers, and distributors & wholesalers. For more information, visit us at legacyscs.com.

About M&A Advisor

Now in its 20th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services.

SOURCE LEGACY Supply Chain Services

Related Links

http://legacyscs.com

