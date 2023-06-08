Legacy Service Partners expands its network with three new partnerships in Pennsylvania and Florida

The residential services business group says its collaboration with the three companies in Pittsburgh and Cape Coral, Fla. will allow the companies to scale their growth and retain leadership

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Service Partners, an industry leading group of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses in 16 states, has partnered with two Pittsburgh area home service companies and a third in Cape Coral, Florida to grow its presence in both states.

Legacy has added McVay Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, owned by Michael Arendosh, and Mister Sewer and Gator Drain and Plumbing, owned by Jason Daugherty, to its platform of residential service companies.

As part of the acquisitions, McVay and Mister Sewer will combine operations along with McVay's previously acquired Arendosh Services business to create a new, rebranded, singular platform in the Pittsburgh area. The combined business will be a market leader in sewer and drain installations, maintenance and repair and intends to offer additional home services through a combination of organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

"It's an honor to work with Michael, Jason and each of their respective leadership teams" said Legacy CEO and Co-Founder Rob Millock. "Mike and Jason care deeply about their employees and the communities they serve, and their passion for our industry is infectious. We look forward to our role in helping them continue to provide a trusted service to the Pittsburgh and Cape Coral areas through our collaborative efforts."

Mister Sewer was created with the goal of providing specialized sewer and drain repair and installation on demand and in a fair and honest manner. Daugherty's other home service business, Gator Drain and Plumbing, was started in 2016 and provides plumbing maintenance and repair services to areas across southwest Florida.

"Legacy's back-end financial, human resources and marketing support is a boon for Mister Sewer and Gator," Daugherty said. "We're certain that this partnership spells out great things for the future of our companies and our ongoing ability to provide Pittsburgh and Cape Coral residents with the trustworthy technicians and reliable service Mister Sewer and Gator have become known for."

McVay has provided plumbing services in the greater Pittsburgh area for more than 30 years and has worked to provide residents with cutting edge plumbing technology and reliable customer service.

"McVay is thankful to have a partner like Legacy Service Partners on its side," Arendosh said. "We know they have our best interests in mind and we're sure to benefit from their general business support. Legacy's strong business development resources and processes will help McVay continue to scale our growth trajectory and make this a great place for our employees to work."

Legacy has worked with a variety of qualified home service brands to provide them with the financial, marketing, human resources and data-driven support they need to thrive since 2021. For more information about Legacy Service Partners, please visit https://legacyservicepartners.com/.

About Legacy Service Partners

Legacy Service Partners is a leading group of residential services business operating across more than 30 brands in 16 states. The locations offer home repair, replacement and maintenance services in heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. The company serves nearly half a million customers annually and has more than 1,500 team members in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Nashville, Tennessee; Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida; West Texas and Weatherford/Ft. Worth, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Fairfield, Connecticut; Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Fort Collins, Colorado; Middletown, New Jersey; Lincoln, Nebraska; Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

