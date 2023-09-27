Legacy Supply Chain Announces Omni-Channel and eCommerce Fulfillment Expansion in Greater Toronto Area

News provided by

Legacy Supply Chain

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

VAUGHN, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain, a high-growth North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to announce the opening of a 141,000 square foot omni-channel fulfillment warehouse located in Vaughan, Ontario, within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This strategic move reinforces Legacy Supply Chain's existing footprint in the GTA, and its commitment to delivering connected distribution, fulfillment, and transportation solutions to businesses in both Canada and the US. 

Expanding omni-channel distribution and fulfillment capacity in the US and Canada continues to be a pillar of Legacy's growth strategy. This new facility, Legacy's fourth in the GTA, is part of Legacy's US and Canada fulfillment network, with additional locations in the Indianapolis, IN, and Reno, NV markets. This integrated network enables omni-channel brands to deliver products to end consumers faster and more affordably with connected technology and customer service platforms.  

Legacy President & CEO Mike Glodziak expressed his excitement about this development, stating, "Legacy Supply Chain is dedicated to helping our clients navigate the complexities of modern supply chains. With this expansion, we can support more high-volume omni-channel brands seeking to capture new market share in Canada. Our new facility enhances our capabilities and underscores our commitment to delivering superior logistics solutions." 

Scheduled to open this coming October, this 141,000 sq ft facility is strategically positioned near rail, interstate routes, industrial zones, major carrier terminals, and the airport, providing unmatched geographic advantages. The GTA is also known for its excellent labor pool, tax incentives, and premium space availability, presents an ideal destination for companies seeking to broaden into the Greater Toronto market and provides opportunities to get a closer footprint to their Canadian customer base. 

ABOUT LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN 

For over 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains – so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.  

SOURCE Legacy Supply Chain

Also from this source

LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN SELECTED AS A TOP 100 3PL PROVIDER BY INBOUND LOGISTICS

LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN ANNOUNCES VP OF CORPORATE STRATEGY AND MARKETING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.