LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN SELECTED AS A TOP 100 3PL PROVIDER BY INBOUND LOGISTICS

Legacy Supply Chain

17 Aug, 2023

FRANKLIN, Ind., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain is honored to announce they have been chosen for the 17th consecutive year as one of the Top 100 3PL Providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine, a leading publication in the logistics industry. Legacy Supply Chain was selected out of hundreds of companies that specialize in outsourced logistics services for the 17th year in a row.

"Inbound Logistics editors chose Legacy Supply Chain as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider because they enabled logistics and supply chain excellence in 2023 by offering best-in-class solutions and demonstrating excellence in optimizing transportation, supply chain, and logistics operations," said Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, when asked about the award.

Inbound Logistics selects the best logistics solutions providers from a pool of 300+ submissions, and Legacy Supply Chain is honored to have been selected for the 17th year in a row. When asked about the award, Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of Legacy Supply Chain stated, "Legacy Supply Chain has been recognized in years past for being one of the top 3PLs in the industry, however it is always an honor to have our hard work and world-renowned processes recognized by esteemed industry publications."

About Legacy Supply Chain

For nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

