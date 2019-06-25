LEGACY Supply Chain Services Acquires Direct Shot Distributing to Enhance eCommerce Fulfillment Capabilities

RENO, Nev., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 21, 2019, LEGACY Supply Chain Services acquired full ownership rights to Direct Shot Distributing from Harbert Mezzanine Partners. Direct Shot will become an operating subsidiary of LEGACY with rebranding beginning later in 2019.

This acquisition is part of LEGACY's on-going strategic expansion in the North American high-volume eCommerce Fulfillment market and enhances the company's current omni-channel supply chain solutions offering. The move furthers LEGACY's strong presence in both the Midwest US and Southern California markets with the addition of operating sites in Indianapolis IN and Ontario CA.

"This is an important next step in the continued strategic development of LEGACY as a strong US & Canadian 3PL solutions provider," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain Services. "By continually investing in eComm fulfillment and automation capabilities we build on our ability to offer creative new solutions for our customers' evolving businesses. We welcome the entire Direct Shot team to the LEGACY family and look forward to the growth opportunity this provides for our people."

Mike Glover will maintain his position as leader of the operating subsidiary, as VP of eCommerce Fulfillment for LEGACY. His Sr. Leadership team will also remain in place in service of their existing customer base and operating locations.

"We are excited to join LEGACY Supply Chain Services," said Mike Glover, VP of eCommerce Fulfillment for LEGACY. "I see real synergy in both our cultures and the way we operate, and look forward to leveraging LEGACY's experience and complementary service offering to add further supply chain value for our customers."

With this acquisition, LEGACY's network of operating sites in the US and Canada approaches 50 in total, including 15 eCommerce fulfillment operations serving customers across all eCommerce-related channels including direct-to-consumer, direct-to-retail, direct-to-distributor, dropship and business-to-business.

About LEGACY SCS

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a dedicated logistics partner to our clients across the U.S. and Canada. We provide customized, high-service 3PL solutions including warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, transportation brokerage and dedicated fleet. We specialize in solving complex logistics challenges for clients with dynamic supply chains – including retailers, consumer goods and industrial manufacturers, and distributors & wholesalers. For more information, visit us at legacyscs.com.

