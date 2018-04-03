LEGACY Supply Chain Services Receives Sam's Club Import Distribution Center of the Year

"This award is based on LEGACY's commitment to creating solutions that enhance Sam's Club's ability to serve our customers," said Ben Cook, Sr. Vice President of Sam's Club Logistics. "We are pleased to honor LEGACY Supply Chain Services with our Import DC of the Year Award for 2017 for increasing quality, level of service, and optimizing costs."

The selection of LEGACY Supply Chain Services for the Sam's Club Import DC of the Year Award recognizes LEGACY's overall best-in-network performance compared to Sam's Club operational indicators, in areas including: level of service, compliance, quality, inventory management and supply chain cost.

"Thank you to Sam's Club for this award, and for our long-time partnership," said LEGACY Supply Chain Services President & CEO Mike Glodziak. "In this business the metrics never lie, our team's ability to continually drive cost-to-serve performance for Sam's is testament to LEGACY's position as a best-in-class supply chain operator"

LEGACY builds customized, high-service supply chain solutions so businesses with dynamic supply chains like Sam's Club can continue to successfully and efficiently offer goods and services to those customers who rely on them.

About LEGACY Supply Chain Services

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a dedicated logistics partner to our clients across the U.S. and Canada. We provide customized, high-service 3PL solutions including warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, transportation brokerage and dedicated fleet. We specialize in solving complex logistics challenges for clients with dynamic supply chains - including retailers, consumer goods and industrial manufacturers, and distributors & wholesalers.

For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

