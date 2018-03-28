LEGACY Supply Chain Services Receives Sam's Club Third Party Provider of the Year Award

"We are proud to announce LEGACY Supply Chain Services with the Third-Party Provider of the Year Award for 2017," said Derek Jemeyson, Sr. Director of Distribution Operations for Sam's Club Logistics. "This is a very deserving honor recognizing outstanding performance during 2017." Above all, LEGACY flawlessly executed key components of our Network Optimization strategy while servicing our Clubs with excellence."

The award recognizes LEGACY's annual performance compared to Sam's Club operational indicators in areas including: best-in-network productivity increase of 4.2%, reduction of operating cost per unit of 2%, as well as operating four facilities that ranked in the top six of Sam's overall network Operating Index.

"As our solutions offering to Sam's Club has grown over the years one thing remains constant – a strong, collaborative partnership between both sides that allows us to truly innovate and add value," said LEGACY Supply Chain Services President & CEO Mike Glodziak. "Our LEGACY team continues to raise the bar each year with their commitment to serving their customer, Sam's Club."

LEGACY builds customized, high-service supply chain solutions so businesses with dynamic supply chains like Sam's Club can continue to successfully and efficiently offer goods and services to those customers who rely on them.

About LEGACY Supply Chain Services

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a dedicated logistics partner to our clients across the U.S. and Canada. We provide customized, high-service 3PL solutions including warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, transportation brokerage and dedicated fleet. We specialize in solving complex logistics challenges for clients with dynamic supply chains - including retailers, consumer goods and industrial manufacturers, and distributors & wholesalers.

For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

