LEGACY Supply Chain Services Receives Sam's Club's Third-Party Provider of the Year Award - Sam's Top Supply Chain Network Performance Honor, for 2nd Consecutive Year

RENO, Nev., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club honored LEGACY Supply Chain Services with their 2018 Third Party Provider of the Year Award for driving Membership Value through excellence in service within Sam's Club's warehousing and transportation network. It is the third time in the past six years LEGACY has received this honor, and second year in a row.

"For the second consecutive year, we are happy to announce LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been named our Third-Party Provider of the Year," said Derek Jemeyson, Sr. Director of Distribution Operations for Sam's Club Logistics. "Once again, this is a very deserving honor recognizing outstanding performance during 2018."

The award recognizes LEGACY's top overall 3PL performance within Sam's supply chain network, notable achievements in 2018 included: level-of-service/lead time reduction from 48 to 24 hours, along with performance to Sam's operational indicators including best-in-3PL network productivity, and reduction of operating cost per unit. LEGACY was also commended for leadership and performance through network optimization & reconfiguration initiatives.

"Our partnership with Sam's Club represents what we do best," said LEGACY Supply Chain Services President & CEO Mike Glodziak. "Sit side-by-side with our customer to provide strategic, consultative support to do what's right for their business, then drive value in our supply chain execution. Our team continues to raise the bar each year in service to Sam's Club."

LEGACY builds customized, high-service supply chain solutions so businesses with dynamic supply chains like Sam's Club can continue to successfully and efficiently offer goods and services to those members who rely on them.

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a dedicated logistics partner to our clients across the U.S. and Canada. We provide customized, high-service 3PL solutions including warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, transportation brokerage and dedicated fleet. We specialize in solving complex logistics challenges for clients with dynamic supply chains - including retailers, consumer goods and industrial manufacturers, and distributors & wholesalers. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

