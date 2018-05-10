LEGACY Supply Chain Services Sponsors 'Vets to WERC' Program to Support Veterans in Supply Chain Careers

"We created Vets to WERC to create change in our industry," said Mike Glodziak, President and CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain Services. "Vets to WERC is our way of making a meaningful impact on the lives of the veterans who have bravely served us, while also taking a leadership position to address the talent shortage in logistics. We look forward to continuing the development of this important program."

As founding sponsor, LEGACY is providing four veterans who are transitioning from military to civilian life with full conference scholarships where they can learn more about the supply chain industry, and create networking opportunities with potential hiring companies. Veterans and hiring companies alike gain insight on how veterans' military training and experience in leadership, logistics and supply chain operations, problem solving, strategic planning, communications, and technology align with supply chain job requirements.

"We have an opportunity to directly address one of the biggest issues facing the logistics and supply chain industry," said Gary Master, Publisher of DC Velocity Magazine. "The 4 veterans at conference this year exemplify the type of leaders who could make a difference in our industry."

Michal Mikitka, CEO of the WERC Organization said "Our organization's members are looking for ways to solve labor challenges within their companies, the Vets to WERC Program is one way we can bring a resource to our members."

Miligistix, resource partner for Vets to WERC and this year's featured speaker, is participating at the conference and presenting Creating a Military-Ready Culture in Your Operations. The presentation explains the importance of making a facility welcoming and accommodating to the specific needs of veterans, which allows for easier integration into the workforce.

Sponsor Background:

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a value-added provider of warehousing & distribution, and transportation solutions for dynamic supply chains in the US & Canada. Our high-touch customer service and operational expertise deliver results for clients in many industries including retail, consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, technology, aftermarket automotive, and food & beverage.

DC Velocity is a multi-media magazine for logistics and supply chain professionals published by Agile Business Magazine.

The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) is the only professional association focused on warehouse management and its role in the supply chain. The association is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

