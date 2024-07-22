LEGACY, THE SPERM TESTING AND FREEZING COMPANY, RELEASES NEW AT-HOME SAMPLE COLLECTION KIT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, North America's #1 digital fertility clinic for men, has released a new version of its groundbreaking at-home sperm testing and freezing kit. The kit's enhanced features improve its accuracy, security and ease of use, taking Legacy's revolutionary service — the ability for men to test and preserve their fertility from the comfort of home — to the next level.

Features of the new kit include:

Legacy sperm testing & freezing kit

A conical sample collection cup . The first-of-its kind, patent-pending design allows for more accurate semen volume reporting in a sterile and secure environment. It was designed by the Legacy team based on feedback from thousands of clients.

. The first-of-its kind, patent-pending design allows for more accurate semen volume reporting in a sterile and secure environment. It was designed by the Legacy team based on feedback from thousands of clients. Enhanced insulation and cooling packs , which provide comprehensive temperature regulation, ensuring semen samples arrive at one of Legacy's andrology labs for evaluation with minimal exposure to outside temperatures. The kit underwent testing in temperature-controlled chambers simulating environmental exposures of up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (~50 degrees Celsius).

, which provide comprehensive temperature regulation, ensuring semen samples arrive at one of Legacy's andrology labs for evaluation with minimal exposure to outside temperatures. The kit underwent testing in temperature-controlled chambers simulating environmental exposures of up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (~50 degrees Celsius). A padlock seal , which provides an additional layer of tamper-proof security above and beyond the previous kit's tamper-evident tape.

, which provides an additional layer of tamper-proof security above and beyond the previous kit's tamper-evident tape. Improved transportation resilience. The redesigned kit has been subjected to rigorous testing, confirming its ability to handle the roughest shipping conditions, including external shocks, drops, falls, and extreme variations in temperature.

Clients have overwhelmingly praised Legacy's previous kit for its convenience and ease of use. To maintain the company's commitment to five-star customer service — Legacy has a 4.9-star average on Google reviews — its operations team continuously identifies areas for improvement.

"Legacy has always had the safest mail-in kit on the market," says CEO Khaled Kteily. "And two years in the making – it's now even better. We're always challenging ourselves to improve our products and upgrade the client experience. Our mission is to make sperm testing and freezing more accessible and frictionless for everyone, and our new kit reflects our constant pursuit of that goal."

Dr. Paul Simon, Legacy's head of operations, notes the new kit's development was a years-long process that included product design and iteration, temperature control testing, shipping simulations, and an overhaul of the end-to-end client experience, including kit registration and utilization.

ABOUT LEGACY

As the largest fertility clinic for people with sperm in North America, Legacy offers clients the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their homes and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Founded at Harvard University, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, as the only company that allows customers to complete semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and sperm cryopreservation without leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States. Legacy is the only digital fertility clinic to offer post-thaw analysis to ensure a client's sperm is viable for freezing, and multi-site storage to maximize the security of all samples.

Through the Legacy website, consumers can access a range of educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. To learn more about Legacy, visit givelegacy.com .

