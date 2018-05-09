Legacy Traditional Schools Expands with Approval of Third Campus

Plans for the new school were approved in January by the Nevada State Public Charter Authority. "Legacy Traditional Schools has a long history as one of the highest performing schools in Arizona," said Amanda Pratt, president of Legacy Traditional Schools Nevada Governing Board. "The approval of our new campus represents Nevada's commitment to ensuring our parents also have the opportunity to make the best possible school choice for their children."

Legacy Traditional Schools is known for its proven, accelerated academic model and back-to-basics curriculum that challenges students academically and encourages them to be active members of their communities.

The new campus joins Legacy Traditional School – Cadence, located in the Cadence masterplan community, and opening this fall for the 2018-2019 academic year and Legacy Traditional School – North Valley, located in North Las Vegas, and graduating its first kindergarten and 8th grade classes in June.

Legacy Traditional Schools will continue its partnership with Burke Construction, who will build the new $20 million campus in time for a fall 2019 opening. When it is completed, the school will serve approximately 1,450 students in grades K-8. The campus will consist of 59 classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields, library, piano lab, indoor artificial turf, two outdoor playgrounds, a commercial kitchen and a cafeteria. In total, the school will span 95,000 sq. ft.

Legacy Traditional Schools believes there is no limit to what a student can achieve with a great education and a strong character. Our non-profit network of tuition-free, A-rated public schools was founded on this principle, and it underlies our mission to build lifelong learners and good citizens. Every Legacy Traditional School features a rigorous, well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities. We serve 14,500 students across 13 campuses in Arizona (Greater Phoenix, northwest Tucson, Maricopa and Casa Grande) and Nevada (North Las Vegas). New campuses are coming to Phoenix (Ariz.), East Mesa (Ariz.) and Henderson (Nev.) in 2018-19. Learn more at www.legacytraditional.org.

