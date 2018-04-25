Legacy West Announces Podcast

Since its grand opening in June 2017, Legacy West has enjoyed widespread recognition and acclaim as a symbol of quality and a signature of excellence for living, shopping, dining, and working. The retail center serves as the focal point for the fast-growing business and cultural district. Now with Legacy West Podcast, customers will be able to keep up with the latest trends in food and fashion by going behind the scenes with chefs, mixologists, restaurant owners, journalists, writers, stylists, and other food and fashion influencers.

Hosts of Legacy West Podcast are Victoria Snee and Gabriel Roxas, both former Dallas television reporters. Snee—Director of Marketing at Legacy West—is an AP Award-winning entertainment and lifestyle correspondent who spent more than a decade working as an entertainment and lifestyle reporter in top markets across the country. Before joining Legacy West, Snee led marketing at NorthPark, where sales exceeded $1.3 billion under her direction.

Roxas—Director of Consumer Engagement at Legacy West—is an Emmy award-winning storyteller who reported news nationwide, most recently for CBS in Dallas, where he covered the development of Legacy West.

Snee couldn't be more excited about the launch of the show. "Legacy West Podcast is an incredible platform to help us reach our regular customers and those who are new to our beautiful shopping center on a personal, intimate level. We are thrilled to provide our listeners with informative, fun, and entertaining content."

"The building of Legacy West was one of the most exciting stories I had the opportunity to cover," Roxas said, "Now I look forward to sharing with listeners the most interesting stories about what has become the gold standard for mixed use development."

Episodes of Legacy West Podcast will be available on demand via Apple Podcasts, RadioPublic and Stitcher, and as a Flash Briefing on Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant on Google Home.

