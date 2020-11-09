Legacybox and Western Digital Deliver Digitized Memories on Storage Industry's Trusted Digital Storage Solutions

Legacybox combines the experience of the past, with the technology of today to convert analog media like VHS tapes, film and photo prints into digital keepsakes so they can be preserved and enjoyed for generations to come. Now, Legacybox customers will have the option to have their most cherished memories digitized and preloaded onto one of Western Digital's trusted drives, including the My Passport™ hard drive from WD and the SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB.

"By digitizing memories that have been trapped in outdated analog media, we're able to give families back the best times of their lives, and through our partnership with Western Digital, we are able to offer those memories in a reliable and accessible way," said Nick Macco, Co-Founder of Legacybox. "At Legacybox, we are constantly looking for ways to continue delivering on our promise of customer trust, so naturally we chose Western Digital, a global leader and trusted name in digital storage, to provide customers with a world-class storage option for their invaluable digitized media."

Families often keep their memories stored away in closets, trunks, basements or attics where they're trapped in old media formats like VHS tapes and photo albums that are at risk of damage or degradation. Legacybox helps families convert their media into high-quality digitized files, and with WD brand My Passport premium hard drives and SanDisk USB drives, they can rest assure that their favorite memories will be preserved in dependable digital storage so they can be relived time and time again.

"Our trusted digital storage solutions have been used by professionals and consumers around the world and we are honored to have the opportunity to provide our portable storage options to families so they can store their most treasured moments and make revisiting and sharing old memories easy," said Jim Welsh, Senior Vice President and GM, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital.

For more information, please visit: legacybox.com

About Legacybox:

Legacybox is simply the best way to preserve your past – an innovative and secure, mail-in solution for digitally preserving your invaluable antiquated media. Legacybox is the largest digitizing company in the world and has been trusted by museums, universities, governments, and over 600,000 families across America to convert their priceless aging tapes, film and pictures into digital keepsakes that are ready to watch, share and enjoy on-demand. As the largest digitizing company in the world, Legacybox has pioneered an industry standard for digitizing millions of invaluable memories, combining experiences of the past, with the technology of today, to make it easy and safe to preserve and share recorded moments for generations to come. To learn more about Legacybox, visit legacybox.com

SOURCE Legacybox

Related Links

http://legacybox.com

