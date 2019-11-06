Legacybox Donates $100,000 to Insure Memories Against California Wildfire Threats

As part of the company's natural disaster preparedness efforts, Legacybox will be donating 200 20-Item Legacybox kits to residents in at-risk wildfire communities so family history, experiences and legacies can live beyond times of uncertainty. Legacybox has pioneered an industry standard for digitizing millions of invaluable memories trapped in VHS tapes, camcorder tapes, aging film reels, photos and slides, combining experiences of the past, with the technology of today, to make it easy and safe to preserve and share recorded moments for generations to come.

"When disaster strikes, loosing irreplaceable, cherished possessions and memories should be the last thing on family's minds as they prepare for the uncertainty of natural disasters," said Adam Boeselager, founder of Legacybox. "Memories matter but are often trapped in our attics or storage closets and at risk of being lost forever. We want families to rest assure that those memories are insured by us and available on digital formats that are safe against natural disaster threats and for future generations."

Southern California residents can register for a Legacybox digitizing kit online by visiting Legacybox.com/disaster-relief. Their Legacybox kit will be mailed to their doorstep immediately, to be packed with invaluable recorded moments and labeled with pioneered safety barcodes, so they can follow each item during the professional-grade digitizing process online. Residents will receive an email with a link to download digital version of their original media within 2-4 weeks. Legacybox digitizing kits will be donated on a first come first serve basis.

For those who are already impacted, if homeowners can access their non-digital media safely, Legacybox will hold this content securely at its facilities until the risk of return has passed – or alternatively work closely with individuals on identifying another convenient address for returns.

You can visit Legacybox.com for more information on services provided or for immediate help, you can speak to a customer service team member at (800) 656-6032.

About Legacybox:

Legacybox is an innovative and secure, mail-in solution for digitizing your invaluable, antiquated media. Legacybox has pioneered an industry standard for digitizing millions of invaluable memories, combining experiences of the past, with the technology of today, to make it easy and safe to insure and share recorded moments for generations to come. As the largest digitizing company in the world, the brand has been trusted by museums, universities, governments, and over 600,000 families across America to convert their priceless aging tapes, film and pictures into digital keepsakes that are ready to watch, share and enjoy on-demand. To learn more about Legacybox, visit legacybox.com.

