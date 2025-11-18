LEGACYFIRST LAUNCHES AS INDEPENDENT PLATFORM FOLLOWING STRATEGIC SPINOUT

Murad Siam to Join as Co-Chairman and Minority Equity Partner - Firm to Focus on Unlocking Value in Underutilized Real Estate through Flexible, Joint Venture Direct, and Co-Investment Strategies in Gateway Cities

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LegacyFirst, a vertically integrated real estate platform with deep roots in urban real estate development and commercial real estate services, announced its official launch as a strategic spinout from MacFarlane Partners. The firm is independently operated and purpose-built to partner with family offices, select institutional investors, corporations, large nonprofits, and government—in transforming underutilized or undervalued commercial real estate into enduring engines of economic self-sustainability.

Founded and led by Landon Taylor, LegacyFirst specializes in partnering with clients that seek strategic investment and commercial real estate services solutions designed to build wealth while leaving a long-term legacy.

"At LegacyFirst, we've assembled a world-class team of seasoned industry veterans working side-by-side with the next generation of rising talent," said Landon Taylor, Co-Chairman & CEO. "Together, we're united by a single mission: to serve as architects of economic prosperity for the clients who entrust us with their legacy."

LegacyFirst is structured with flexibility, enabling alignment with Limited Partners across various investment stages without the constraints of a traditional commingled fund. The platform is actively pursuing a pipeline of opportunities, including marketplace design and entitlement land acquisitions, mission-aligned development partnerships, and the acquisition of core and core plus assets in US gateway cities.

Leadership Designed for Long-Term Growth

Joining Taylor as Co-Chairman and minority equity partner is Murad Siam, Founder and Co-CEO of IDS Real Estate Group, who brings four decades of institutional experience in commercial real estate. Together, the leadership team enjoys a track record of sourcing, structuring, and executing high-impact, large-scale projects across market cycles.

"The launch of the LegacyFirst Catalyst Ventures Platform is a timely response to the growing appetite among family offices, impact investors, and institutions for opportunities that deliver both strong performance and measurable community benefit," said Siam. "Landon and his team have designed a platform that brings institutional rigor to purpose-driven real estate investing—unlocking value, scaling impact, and aligning capital with legacy. I'm energized to help scale this platform and bring its capabilities to a broader set of institutional and mission-aligned investors."

The firm's Board of Strategic Advisors comprise leaders from both the private and public sectors with expertise in large scale development, capital markets, and institutional governance. Strategic Advisory Board members include Carol Galante, Marc Spencer, and Victor B. MacFarlane.

"Over the past six years, Landon and I have built a trusted partnership working on transformative and high-impact projects such as the $2.3 billion revitalization of Freedom West 2.0 in San Francisco," said Victor MacFarlane, Founder & CEO of MacFarlane Partners. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to continuing our collaboration—both in advancing Freedom West 2.0 and in supporting Landon's vision for scaling LegacyFirst."

While LegacyFirst builds on the experience and relationships developed over the past 40 years at MacFarlane Partners, IDS Real Estate Group, and The First American Corporation, the spinout marks a new chapter, one defined by independence, technology driven innovation, and the pursuit of new market opportunities that previously fell outside the scope of traditional mandates.

About LegacyFirst

LegacyFirst is a vertically integrated investment management and commercial real estate services firm focused on partnering with family offices, select institutional investors, corporations, large nonprofits, and government to transform underutilized commercial real estate into high-performing, mission-aligned assets. The firm specializes in unlocking embedded value through institutional-grade strategy and execution. Learn more at www.legacyfirst.com.

